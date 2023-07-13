A familiar face to Keene State and local athletics will be returning to the spotlight and his alma mater in a much bigger role.
Martin "Marty" Testo has been appointed the next Director of Athletics and Recreation at Keene State College, effective July 24, President Dr. Melinda Treadwell announced on Thursday.
The hiring follows a national search to replace Phil Racicot, who stepped down in February to become Assistant Athletic Director for Event Management at the University of Pittsburgh.
Testo is a 1999 Keene State graduate with many attachments to the college and the greater community.
He is perhaps best known in the region as manager of the Keene SwampBats from 2004 to 2012. He led the Bats to an NECBL title in 2011.
His deep Keene State roots include having been an admissions counselor at the college from 2003-2011, and a member of the Keene State baseball coaching staff from 2003 to 2018. During his time in the KSC dugout, the Owls won their first Little East Conference tournament championship in 2008, and made NCAA tournament appearances in 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2012.
As the Owls' pitching coach, Testo helped to develop future Major League Baseball draft picks Corey Vogt (2011, Boston Red Sox) and Cody Dube (2016, Baltimore Orioles).
"I am extremely honored to be the next Director of Athletics at Keene State College," said Testo via release. "I would like to thank President Treadwell and the search committee for this opportunity. As a proud alum and an educator at heart, I look forward to providing a memorable experience to our student-athletes. I look forward to working with the leadership team and coaches to expanding the relationships between athletics on our campus and in the community."
"This is a dream come true," Testo added. "To have the opportunity to lead the athletic department that I played for and experienced first-hand is truly an honor. Keene State College has been a part of my life since 1993. My passion for this college and community is second to none. I'm eager to get started and help provide stability and consistency to the athletic department."
Testo worked most recently as a clinical faculty member in the Human Performance and Movement Science department at Keene State, teaching classes in the Sport Management major. Prior to that, he was director of athletics and activities at Leland & Gray High School in Townsend, Vt., where he also served as head baseball coach.
He will oversee an athletic program that features 18 NCAA sports and more than 400 student-athletes. Keene State last year marked its 25th year of membership in NCAA Division III and the Little East Conference.
"I am so pleased that Marty Testo will be our new Director of Athletics," Treadwell said in the release. "He will lead with passion, showing what we have known about him for a long time. Marty is Keene State through and through. Growing our student-athlete population is a crucial strategic enrollment move for us. We know how important athletics are to our campus community, to Keene, and to the whole region. Marty is the right leader to build internal and external connections and to promote a culture of integrity, fair play, and exciting Keene State spirit."
Testo holds a bachelor's degree from Keene State College in Physical Education and has a master's degree from Springfield College in Athletic Administration. He is married to Sarah Testo, a 2000 Keene State graduate who is also the college's women's soccer coach. The Testos have two daughters, Madison and Avery.
Treadwell also announced a pair of promotions within the Keene State athletic department.
Abe Osheyack and Amy Watson have been promoted to the role of Associate Athletic Director, and will work with Testo to develop goals, expectations and accountabilities across the department. Watson will remain the Keene State field hockey coach.
Keene State teams in 2022-23 enjoyed a scrapbook year highlighted by men's basketball. The Owls won 28 games, vaulted to a program-best No. 4 national ranking and defended their LEC title with a 16-0 conference record. Women's volleyball, women's cross country and women's swimming and diving also claimed LEC title hardware.
Keene State also has several rebuilding programs. Team sports last academic school year combined to go 119-135-4.
