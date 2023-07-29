In these early first few days, Marty Testo’s office inside the athletic department isn’t filled with much more than excitement, aspirations and a little bit of pinch-yourself surrealism. But the new Keene State athletic director already seems right at home walking the halls of Spaulding Gymnasium.
Testo, a 1999 Keene State grad who will turn 50 in August, took over his new role at his alma mater on July 24. But he’s already no stranger to these halls and the people that he shares them with.
During his first week, he spent his mornings at softball camp and his afternoons in the office, where a number of other youth camps were taking place on campus this week. Inside Spaulding Gym, he quips with a couple attendees of the girls’ basketball camp, current and former softball players of his with the Junior Swamp Bats, an AAU program he helps run.
Everyone knows Marty.
After his appointment was announced, community support on Keene State’s social media page overflowed. Texts and calls from former players and classmates have not stopped coming in.
Testo will be the first to acknowledge that there is plenty to learn in his new role — his first major administrative role in sports at the college level.
He previously worked as a clinical faculty member in the Human Performance and Movement Science department. Prior to that he was the athletic director at Leland & Grey in Townsend, Vt., where he was also the head baseball coach. Testo was on the baseball coaching staff at Keene State from 2003 to 2018 under Ken Howe and he managed the Keene SwampBats from 2008 to 2012. He was also an admissions counselor at Keene State from 2003 to 2011.
He’s dotted his name all over athletics in the Monadnock Region.
Originally hailing from Troy, N.Y., Testo first arrived in the Elm City in 1993 as a student and baseball player at Keene State. And outside of living in Springfield, Mass., while getting his masters at Springfield College, he has never really left.
He met his wife Sarah in college at KSC and the two started a family together in Keene with two daughters, Madison and Avery. Sarah is head women’s soccer coach at Keene State.
The Testos are Owls for life. And for Marty, this is his end game.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Testo. “I don’t know how many people get to be the director of the athletic department that they played in.”
“I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere unless they walk me off campus,” he added. “This is the end for Marty Testo. That’s my plan.”
Testo is the fourth person in the director of athletics’ office since 2018. He took over for Phil Racicot, who departed in February for a position at his hometown University of Pittsburgh. Racicot took over in 2019 for interim AD Denisha Hendricks who replaced Kristene Kelly in July 2018.
“I need to provide stability,” Testo said. “I need to provide accountability to this department because there’s been a lot of change in the last seven, eight, nine years of leadership in this department.”
“I think I’m going to be able to relate to a lot of different parties on campus,” he added. “The coaching staffs, the student athletes and the administrators.”
It makes sense, given that, at one point, he has been each of those things at the college.
An exciting transition
Testo inherits an athletic department with plenty going on.
The final stages of his interview process were conducted as news broke that men’s basketball coach Ryan Cain was departing for Johns Hopkins University. Cain, along with his coaching duties, took on a leadership role in the athletic department and was integral in the search for a new athletic director while also being one of the most recognizable faces on campus.
On Testo’s first day on the job, the college announced the addition of three varsity sports for 2024 with men’s and women’s hockey joining the NCAA ranks after years as a club program. An eSports team, which will be housed in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility, will also be added in 2024.
Testo and the college have already started the process on a national search to fill those coaching roles. He’ll also have a later decision to make with the men’s basketball program, which named Cain’s associate head coach David Hastings acting head coach for the upcoming season as the Owls are anticipated to be among the highest-ranked teams in Division III.
The department is also in the midst of a cosmetic facelift this summer. The floor at Spaulding Gym was just replaced. New scoreboards are being added to each of the fields at the Owls Athletic Complex and other improvements are being made to the baseball field. He expects the college to team up to bring improvements to Keene Ice, which opened in 2015 and will host the hockey programs.
“It’s been great because I’m surrounded by really good people on the transition that have helped me along the way,” said Testo, acknowledging the roles Abe Osheyack and Amy Watson — both promoted to Associate Athletic Director as a corresponding move to Testo’s hire — have provided, along with the guidance of Keene State President Melinda Treadwell.
“President Treadwell has been tremendous in keeping me briefed on the things that are coming down the pipeline. And I’ve been here the last two years, so a lot of it wasn’t news to me. And to be adding three programs, it’s exciting.”
“We live in a hockey hotbed and we have a gorgeous facility in town. ... And eSports is one of the largest growing enterprises out there. It’s unbelievable,” he said.
Return to glory days
Keene State has not won the Little East Commissioner’s Cup since 2016. The award measures institutions’ success across all Little East sponsored sports. Keene State won the award 16 years in a row after it was created in 2000. Eastern Connecticut has won the last five, with no winner in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Outside of men’s basketball’s historic run this past season and success over the last decade, the department is not the crown jewel of the conference it once was.
There are several programs in rebuild mode. Team sports combined to go 119-135-4. Take out men’s basketball and that record falls to 91-133-4.
Testo’s coaching background makes it hard to ignore the wins and losses.
“I think you have to be strategic depending on where [each program] is starting, where they are right now and things like that,” Testo said. “It’s going to be a piece of the puzzle. The more successful programs are individually the more successful we’re going to be as a department and that’s the goal — to bring us back to being what I like to call the beast of the Little East.”
“We have a great product and we have a lot of investment in athletics right now,” he said. “So I think people should be excited to jump on and see where we can go.”
Testo would like to see programs hone their recruiting areas and become more involved in the community to keep engagement on the rise. He sees the athletic department as one of the best ways to help admission to close the deal on perspective students.
“It’s our job to seal the deal, right?,” he said. “It’s also our obligation to develop kids once we recruit them here. How are we making our kids better?”
He would also like to see the college’s athletic programs to reach out to help youth athletes and coaches in the area.
Mostly, he wants people to be excited about Keene State athletics again, because he certainly is.
