Ten members of the Keene High football team were selected to Division I West All-Conference teams, as announced Monday.
Five earned First Team honors, while five hold Honorable Mentions.
The Blackbirds finished the season at 5-4, good for second in the West division behind Bishop Guertin.
Blackbirds on All-Conference teams:
Offense First Team:
Senior Keller Grissom, OL
Senior Brennan Lilly, OL
Defense First Team:
Junior Emery Ray, DL
Senior Jarrod Rokes, LB
Senior Marcus Rokes, LB
Offense Honorable Mention:
Junior Ryan Greenlee, OL
Senior Austin Morris, RB
Defense Honorable Mention:
Sophomore Seamus Howard, DB
Senior Tanner Payne, DE
Senior Sean Simeon, DL