Keene High senior Jared Rokes stumbles, but continues running down the field after Bishop Guertin junior Chase Amaral tries to tackle him in the first quarter of the season opener at Alumni Field Friday.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Ten members of the Keene High football team were selected to Division I West All-Conference teams, as announced Monday.

Five earned First Team honors, while five hold Honorable Mentions.

The Blackbirds finished the season at 5-4, good for second in the West division behind Bishop Guertin.

Blackbirds on All-Conference teams:

Offense First Team:

Senior Keller Grissom, OL

Senior Brennan Lilly, OL

Defense First Team:

Junior Emery Ray, DL

Senior Jarrod Rokes, LB

Senior Marcus Rokes, LB

Offense Honorable Mention:

Junior Ryan Greenlee, OL

Senior Austin Morris, RB

Defense Honorable Mention:

Sophomore Seamus Howard, DB

Senior Tanner Payne, DE

Senior Sean Simeon, DL

