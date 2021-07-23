The two-day Keene City Championship Golf Tournament will be held this weekend with the first round set Saturday at the Keene Country Club and the final round Sunday at Bretwood North.
Tee times and pairings for the weekend tournament:
Open Division
8:30 a.m: Brian Nadeau, Jack Nadeau, Bruce Kelley, Joe DiRusso
8:40 a.m: Nick Nadeau, Sam Timmer, Kyle Foster, Carver Scott
8:50 a.m: Andy McIlvene, Justin Riesenberg, Nate Faulkner, Brett Barrett
9:00 a.m: Jonas Maynard, Nick Sarsfield, Tim Yarosevich, Sean Gavin
9:10 a.m: Mike Giannetto, Orlon Murphy, David Pierson, Scot Ward
9:20 a.m: Jonah Murphy, Norm Asselin, Dana Shonk
Tawse Division
9:40 a.m: Dick Fairbank, Bill Maguire, Rama Pillai, Ron Leslie
9:50 a.m: Joe Mills, Dave Hedstrom, Pete Blaisdell, Gregg Burdett
10 a.m: Ken Moller, Bill Davidson, Dick Skrocki, Pete Guyette
10:10 a.m: Rick Zurmuhlen, Darren Humphrey, Dave Roy, Daryl Watterson
10:20 a.m: Shawn Leslie, Paul Miller, Ray Dunn, Ken Goebel
10:30 a.m: John Reichert, Jeff Foster, Jay Eshelman, Scott Olmstead
10:40 a.m: Chris McLaughlin, Mike Blair, Jeff Garland, Bob Kearney