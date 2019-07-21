Team Cape Cod earned its 14th trip to the Senior Babe Ruth World Series by beating Worcester, Mass., 5-0, in Sunday’s championship game at Ball-Roentsch Field in Walpole.
The host Greater Keene (Junior Swamp Bats Black) team finished third after losing to Worcester, 6-5, in Saturday’s nightcap on an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Greater Keene, which was shooting for its second trip to the championship game in four years, had stayed alive early in the day when it beat Connecticut champion New Milford, 13-3.
Shea Zina went the distance on the mound against New Milford. After allowing two runs in the first inning, the rising junior from Mascenic Regional allowed just five hits the rest of the way. Catcher Jacob LaPlume (Monadnock Regional) ended the game by throwing out a runner trying to steal second.
Leadoff hitter Brian Langevin (Keene High) was a spark for Greater Keene, reaching base four times (including two hits) and scoring four runs. Peter Haas drove in three runs with a pair of hits and sacrifice fly, while Noah Timmer (Keene High) and Matt Dodd (Monadnock) each had two hits and drove in two runs.
Greater Keene jumped to a 4-0 in the nightcap with five straight hits, including run-scoring hits by Cam Chamberlain (Norwich), Zina and Ryan Deo (Southern New Hampshire University). However, Worcester chipped away, eventually taking a 5-4 lead. Greater Keene tied it up in the top of the seventh when Taylor Letourneau (Keene High) reached on a fielder’s choice and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Chamberlain.
On Sunday, Team Cape Cod capped a 3-0 run through the tournament with its third straight shutout. Four pitchers allowed a total of eight hits in three games.
The team has won eight of the last nine regional tournaments, including two years ago in Walpole. It will attempt to become the third New England champion to win the SBR World Series and the first since Stamford, Conn., did it in 1968 and 1971.