Devin Taylor was ready to get back on the diamond.
And following just a week of R&R back in his hometown Cincinnati after his Indiana Hoosiers were eliminated in the regionals of the NCAA Tournament against Kentucky, the game was ready to have him back.
Taylor arrived in Keene Friday and donned the purple and black for the first time on Sunday in Bristol, Conn., going 2-for-4 with a wallball double against the Blues at Muzzy Field.
Monday night was his Alumni Field debut.
And the Big 10 Freshman of the Year proved why SwampBats president Kevin Watterson has been hyping the first-year prospect for months leading to the season.
In his second at-bat against Blue Sox starter Terry Murray, Taylor hopped on a 2-2 hanging slider. His smooth left-handed swing unleashed its natural power, turning the ball around and over the right-centerfield fence into the bushes to the left of the scoreboard for a solo home run.
The 350-foot shot stood up as the only SwampBats run — and only hit — in a 1-0 win over Valley on Monday night. The Bats are 5-5.
Taylor was named a freshman all-American after his first collegiate season, hitting .317 with 16 home runs, 12 doubles and 57 RBI.
The Bats weren’t expecting him in town until the end of the month, but the 19-year old called Watterson to let him know he’d be in town early, and he’s here for the whole summer.
He entered town already as one of the more talked-about SwampBats prospects this summer. The SwampBats social media team followed Taylor’s entire freshman campaign, reposting highlight after highlight from a spring that was full of them.
“It feels good of course, seeing the Twitter posts and everything like that,” said Taylor. “It’s still just the game I love wherever I go. Kevin has really made me feel comfortable and welcome here, and it’s really helped.”
And Taylor already has made an impact.
“He is as advertised,” said SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna “Big, physical left-handed stick that had a tremendous year .... Watching him swing in BP, it’s definitely impressive. And he wants to play. We asked him if he wanted to wait a while and he was like ‘I’m bored, I want to come now.’ The guys that are here that want to be here, those are the guys you want.”
McKenna inserted Taylor right into the middle of Keene’s lineup from the jump, batting third and playing right field.
“I’m loving it,” said Taylor of his first few days in the Monadnock Region. “I was just ready to play baseball. I was just at home for a few days taking my naps and getting my rest and I told my dad I was ready to go.”
“First of all, he’s a great talent,” said Watterson. “I think what you see more out of him is that he is a throwback. He’s a kid who wants to play. He wants to play every day. It didn’t take him long after his regional to be up here. That, to me, is leadership.”
This also is Taylor’s first taste of summer collegiate baseball. The NECBL often plays host to more upperclassmen and has been known to eat up first-year and underclassmen prospects.
But Taylor’s easy power swing is built perfectly for the confines of Alumni Field’s short centerfield porch. He’s already shown the discipline to make in-game adjustments. After Murray struck Taylor out in his first at-bat, Taylor was all over the righty’s stuff the second time through the order.
“I got the feeling in BP today that I don’t really need to do that much,” said Taylor. “And really, in my swing, I don’t try to swing 100 percent because I’ll just get out of my mechanics. I’m trying to rely on those mechanics, stay within myself, see the pitch and drive the ball to centerfield.”
Offensive woes continue
Keene has scored just three runs over its previous three games. In five road contests this summer, the Bats have managed just eight runs.
Keene has struck out 107 times to 41 walks. Over the last two nights, the Bats struck out 23 times and drew one free pass. They have a .197 team batting average.
“We talk about it, we break down the video, the whole thing,” said McKenna. “We’re taking too many pitches, and fastball pitches, in plus-plus counts. We talk about it. I don’t know why they’re so hesitant. We’re going to keep talking about it. We need to be in the box ready for fastballs right off the bat. And we have taken a lot right down the middle.”
Pitching carries the weight
While the bats have struggled, Keene’s deep pitching staff has shouldered the weight through the first quarter of the summer sprint.
Keene pitchers have a 2.73 team ERA, fourth best in the league, and a .187 batting average against.
Dylan King, Will Newell, Kayden Campbell and Jordan Kolenda kept the Blue Sox scoreless Monday night, allowing just five base hits.
King got the start and went five innings to earn the win. He struck out six on two hits, issued no walks and hit one batter. He escaped a bases loaded jam with no outs in the third inning unscathed.
“He’s a competitor, his stuff is electric,” McKenna said of King. “You think about the game and how quiet our bats are, you think ‘if they get a couple here, we’re in trouble.’ Obviously we were on our tip-toes a little bit but he battled through that. That was one of the deciding factors of the game.”
Valley has D-III New England presence
The Blue Sox feature a healthy dose of Division III players on the roster, including Monday night’s starter Terry Murray.
The Rhode Island College rising senior right-hander proved his place, striking out each of the first five SwampBats he faced. He took the loss despite only allowing the Taylor solo home run. He struck out six.
Murray is no stranger to McKenna, who coaches against Murray in the Little East Conference at Southern Maine. Murray also pitched against Keene State in April, going eight innings while allowing three runs on eight hits.
Valley also has D-III prospects in pitchers Jason Arrigo, Nick Callano and Graham Jeffries (all from Salve Regina), Daniel Elliott (Christopher Newport), Dillon Ryan (UMass-Boston), catcher Kohtaro Shimada (Western New England) and infielder Drew Metzdorf (UMass-Boston).
NOTES — The shutout was the second of the season for the Keene pitching staff, which blanked Sanford 2-0 last week. Per SwampBats statman Ryan Hearn, it is the first 1-0 shutout since July 14, 2017 at Vermont and the first home 1-0 win since June 11, 2015, against New Bedford. ... Monday’s attendance was 1,975. It was the second of two Reading with Ribby parade nights.
