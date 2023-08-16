Few players this summer were as hyped-up as Devin Taylor was entering SwampBats season. The outfielder was hot off a tremendous freshman campaign at Indiana, which earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors as the Hoosiers made it to the NCAA Tournament.
He arrived in Keene earlier than expected and was placed in the middle of the Bats lineup from his first day in town. He did not disappoint, homering in his first game at Alumni Field.
In his first season of summer collegiate baseball, he met the expectations placed upon his smooth left-handed swing. And now, he’s added more hardware to the mantle of his still-budding baseball career.
Taylor was named New England Collegiate Baseball League Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old from Cincinnati led the SwampBats in most offensive categories this summer. In 33 games, Taylor had a team-high .314 batting average with 38 hits. He also led the team with eight home runs and 30 RBI. He was tied for second in the league in home runs and was third in RBI. He had the seventh-best batting average in the league this season. His .554 slugging percentage was second in the league. He struck out just 18 times while drawing 10 walks.
“He’s a well-deserving and special player who had a really, really good summer,” said SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna. “Pro-style approach and a big physical kid, he really is as advertised. And he’s a great kid to boot.”
“You tend to see freshmen struggle at the beginning of the summer in this league,” McKenna added. “But from the jump you saw that you had to put him in the lineup. And he’s a throwback guy who didn’t want to come out of the lineup. ... He didn’t struggle at all, but towards the second half he was really dialed in.”
On July 22, Taylor had his biggest offensive night with three hits, two runs scored and five RBI on the back of a grand slam to dead center field at Upper Valley in a 16-10 win.
Taylor was named as a reserve in the NECBL All-Star Game and advanced to the championship round in the home run derby during All-Star festivities.
He is the sixth SwampBat in club history to win top rookie honors and the first since Nathan Kirby in 2013. Kirby, a southpaw pitcher from the University of Virginia, now plays with the Indianapolis Indians, a Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Previous winners Josh Fields (2005) and Adam Conley (2009) each pitched in the Major Leagues. Chris Westervelt (2001) and Jim Negrych (2004) also won the award donning the purple and black. Negrych reached as high as Triple-A in the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays organizations.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor.
