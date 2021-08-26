Taylor Miller of the Greater Keene 14U All Star team was selected to the 2021 Babe Ruth All-World Series Team as a utility player, the league announced this week.
The tournament committee selected the members of the All-World Series Team.
Miller played three positions for Greater Keene (catcher, second base, leftfield) during the World Series run.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Miller said. “It felt good because you work hard to get there and getting there is great, and knowing that you stood out enough to make the All-World Series roster felt good.”
“Taylor is not the biggest or the strongest player, but he’s just full of energy and he always gives max effort,” said head coach Dave Miller, Taylor’s dad. “He played three positions out there, he does whatever it takes for the team to win.
“I was proud of him,” Dave Miller added. “He’s a small kid, he’s an undersized kid and those kids tend to get overlooked, so it was good to see the little guy win one for a change. I think it meant the world to him. It’s something he’ll have for the rest of his life. It was really special.”
The 2021 Most Outstanding Player Award was presented to Zachary Leon of the Bridgewater, N.J. team, which won the World Series title.