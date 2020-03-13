Fresh off a two-goal game, nothing new for him, Keene boys ice hockey forward Jerred Tattersall has been voted Division II player of the year by the coaches.
Tattersall has 36 goals and 16 assists heading into Saturday’s championship game and hit the 100-point milestone this season, his second year at the school.
“Jerred has been so fun to coach over the past two years. He is extremely talented, hardworking and just an overall good kid,” Keene coach Chris McIntosh said. “He really stepped up into a leadership role this year with the team, leading both on and off the ice. He has scored some of the most impressive goals I have ever seen in high school hockey, and I consider myself lucky I’ve been able to have a front row seat to watch him play.”
Tattersall wasn’t the only one on the Blackbirds roster awarded for an outstanding season. Joseph Walsh received second team all-state honors and senior captain Ben Brown will be representing Keene in the Division I/II All Star Game.
Walsh also hit the 100-point milestone this year with an assist on Tattersall’s 50th career goal, a memory the two share.
“Joseph is a tough nosed, hardworking, selfless young man,” McIntosh said. “He creates so many opportunities with his relentless attack of the puck and has scored some of the biggest goals in Keene High School Hockey history. His quiet nature off the ice quickly turns loud on it. He has been a tremendous asset to the team, and I am very proud of the player and person he has become.”
Brown has 16 goals and 14 assists this season for Keene and his leadership qualities have been equally impressive. The senior scored his 50th career goal this season and is a second-year captain for head coach McIntosh.
“Ben has always been a leader for us. He takes so much pride in his team and his teammates,” McIntosh said. “He is a great mentor to the younger kids and has led our program to new heights as a two-year captain. He has also always been one of our most talented players. He has now been a part of three championship games during his four years with the team, making it to the semifinals every year. He is one of the best snipers in the league and that resulted in his 50th career goal this season. I think it is very fitting he will get to represent our team in the senior all-star game, and I am very proud of his accomplishments and those to come.”