Saturday marked a 7-4 loss for the Keene boys hockey team against Salem, but Keene coach Chris McIntosh said he took more positives than negatives from the game.
It was the second period that decided the game. Although Salem skated like the better team for much of the night, the Blackbirds kept it close in the first and third periods, but gave up five goals in the second. The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first, and Keene outscored Salem 2-1 in the third (albeit the Devils were ahead 6-2 at the end of the second period).
Senior Robbie Nowill scored twice, both power play goals, and sophomore Noah Parrelli scored twice in the third period.
Freshman Trenton Hill got the start in net with Keene’s top two goalies in COVID protocols, and came up with 29 saves, including his first eight, much to the delight of the Keene crowd.
“That’s a tough thing to do, mentally,” McIntosh said. “Knowing there’s nobody behind you. There’s no help. No matter what happens, you’re out there. [It’s] a tall task, and I really thought he handled it great from a mental aspect. He proved a lot today.”
The Blackbirds move to 2-4 with the loss as the young teams continues to learn and grow.
Takeaways from Saturday:
Noah Parrelli has his ‘swagger’ back: The sophomore scored twice in the third period against Salem to somewhat bring the team back into the game. He scored a shorthanded goal at 8:50 after Luke Weber forced a Salem turnover in Keene’s offensive zone and found Parrelli in front of the net to make it 6-3, then Parrelli scored off a faceoff a few minutes later, although Salem had already tacked on another goal. After the game, McIntosh said Parrelli is back to doing what he does best on the ice:
“Noah is a great, gifted goal scorer,” McIntosh said. “It was a breakout day for Noah. He had a little swagger back today, a little pep in his step. He was fun to watch. That’s the kind of game he plays and we hadn’t really seen it to it’s full potential, so those are the kinds of things we build off of.”
All things considered, Trenton Hill looked pretty darn good: The third string goalie, who learned he was getting the start just a few hours before gametime, played well in his varsity debut. Hill stopped the first eight shots he saw and 29 total throughout the night, including a handful of point blank saves that helped keep the score from getting completely out of hand in the second period. He faced 36 shots.
“It was an awesome experience,” Hill said. “There was already talk that I could be the only goalie, so I was already prepared before. I got the text from coach, and that’s when it started to set in.
“Even though we lost, I thought it was a good game,” Hill added. “Obviously there’s still room to improve, but I think it was great. Hopefully another opportunity will come in the future.”
Robbie Nowill continues to be a menace on the ice: The senior moved from his normal position as a defenseman to play forward on the top line, and the difference has been astounding. Sure, the Blackbirds could use his senior presence on the blue line, but shifting him to top line seems to be the answer for now. He scored twice on Saturday and also scored against Windham last Wednesday. The captain has show his versatility on the ice and continues to wreak havoc on the opposition wherever McIntosh decides to play him on any given night.
“That’s what we expect,” McIntosh said. “He’s got that capability. Looking for him, Joel [Beard] and Jonah [Murphy] to gel a little more — we just kind of threw them together — but they create their chances and get their offensive opportunities, which is what we’re looking for.”
Even with the loss, Keene put together its best offensive day: Thanks to Nowill and Parelli — plus a handful of other guys helping to create offensive chances — the Blackbirds put up four goals Saturday, the highest goal total of the season. McIntosh shuffled the lineup around, most notably putting Nowill up to the first line with Jonah Murphy and Joel Beard.
“Putting them together, our hope is that Joel can facilitate great shooters like Robbie and Jonah,” McIntosh said. “You put Robbie in front of the net … and he’s shooting or Jonah’s shooting, we’re going to be in good shape.”
With Colin French out Saturday as well, the second line looked different as Leo Ballaro, Chase Hill and Parrelli grouped up.
Keene (2-4) was going to host Bow on Monday, but that game was postponed due to weather. The Blackbirds will next travel to Manchester Central (2-1) on Thursday at 4:20 p.m.