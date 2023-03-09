All season the Keene State men's basketball team has been laser focused.
Every milestone, accolade and benchmark has been met with a stepping-stone mindset, with one eye always fixated on the bigger picture.
The Owls departed for Swarthmore, Pa., on Wednesday ahead of their Sweet 16 matchup against Swarthmore College on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. The mood was relaxed loading up the bus behind "The DC" on KSC's campus, but the Owls know this a business trip.
And there was business left on the table in Swarthmore last year.
After upsetting the hosting Garnet 84-83 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Owls essentially were no-shows in the second round against Oswego State, losing 84-63.
That's left a bitter taste in Keene State's mouth that has fueled this season's killer instincts.
Friday night they'll face a team that still has the bitter taste of losing in the NCAA Tournament on home turf last year.
Swarthmore (26-3), ranked No. 7 nationally by d3hoops.com, have not lost a game at Tarble Pavilion since that first-round game a year ago. They dismantled St. John Fisher 101-78 to advance to the Sweet 16 last weekend. Swarthmore has outscored opponents by 52 points through the first two rounds.
Both teams are exactly where they want to be — looking to dismiss demons from a year ago and advance to the Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind., with a pair of wins this weekend.
It's a final-four caliber matchup against two teams that play with a whole lot of tenacity.
"The psychological game against these guys is as important as the X’s and O's," said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. "They are just very intense, very physical, very aggressive. I think they try to do a lot of things that intimidate teams — even just the way that they warm up, the way they play, the intensity they play with."
The Owls play their best basketball when they take it to their opponents with tempo. The Owls average more than 11 steals per game and can transition to offense with the best of them.
Swarthmore, Cain said, can be more methodical in its halfcourt offense.
"We can be aggressive, we can be intense, we can be physical, we can be emotional," said Cain. "We can play as fast or as physical as we need to in order to play as well as we can."
"It’s going to come down which team can win that phycological battle," Cain added. "And which team can play to their strengths better than the other."
Keene State holds the scoring edge on the season averaging 86.3 points per game to Swarthmore's 79.0. The Owls have averaged a scoring margin of 18.5 on the season while Swarthmore has beaten teams by an average of 13.6 points per game.
The Garnet shoot 46.8 percent from the floor and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. The backcourt trio of George Visconti (51 percent), Vinny DeAngelo (45.5 percent) and Colin Shaw (43 percent) all can shoot the lights out from deep. But the Owls — who shoot 35.1 percent from deep — have put up 792 trey attempts to Swarthmore's 624.
The three leading scorers from each side in last year's contest will be back on the floor Friday night. Octavio Brito scored 23 in last year's win while Nate Siow had 18.
Jeff Hunter faces a pivotal rematch against Swarthmore junior 6-foot-6 forward Michael Caprise.
Caprise scored a game-high 27 points with 13 rebounds last year in a one-on-one matchup with Hunter. The 6-foot-7 Hunter had 22 points with 10 rebounds.
"It was part of our gameplan that we would we live with that and take some other things away from them," Cain said of last year's matchup. "But I don't think Jeff ever likes giving up 27. The matchup was kind of negated but Jeff is not the type of kid that is going to feel good about just negating someone."
"I think it's a matchup he's really been looking forward to," Cain added. "He feels differently about his ability to defend a player like that."
Hunter leads all of Division III with 24 double doubles and has reached double digits in points and rebounds in 12 straight games.
"We joke with him in passing that he is a walking double-double," said Cain. "But it's not easy. He's coming off two physical games. We're gonna need every one of those points, every one of those rebounds. But more importantly we're going to need his leadership over the course of these two games."
Keene State will be playing in its fifth Sweet 16 game in program history. But it will be the first time the Owls play in the round of 16 as a nationally-ranked team. They are 2-2 all-time in the Sweet 16.
The winner of Friday's contest will meet either Stockton or Nichols in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
The Owls have never advanced beyond the Elite Eight.
By Saturday night, that could change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.