Franklin Pierce University Director of Athletics Rachel Burleson announced the hiring of Caitlin Sweeney as the eighth head coach of the women’s lacrosse program.
It will be Sweeney’s first head coaching job.
“It’s an honor to be able to come back to my alma mater and contribute to the program I have so much passion for, and I thank Rachel for giving me the opportunity to lead our team into the future,” Sweeney said in a press release put out by the school. “It feels right knowing I’ll be back in Rindge. I feel the Franklin Pierce community is truly one of a kind, so I’m very excited to get to campus and start working with the team.”
Sweeney already has an impressive resume coaching at the Division II level though. After graduating, Sweeney spent time as an assistant coach with Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. That program was started in 2015 and Sweeney helped guide it to its first winning season in the program’s short history. In 2019, Sweeney was also on the sidelines for the school’s first South Atlantic Conference tournament victory. Prior to the season being cut short, the Railsplitters were selected to finish near the top of the SAC.
Spending time under head coach Caitlyn Corace, an alum of Keene State College, Sweeney’s primary responsibility was on the defensive end of the field. In the 2019 season, that defense finished second in the SAC in GAA and produced an All-SAC First-Team defender in Zoe Zervos.
Those experiences have helped her transition from player to coach. Being back at her alma mater is a bonus.
“As a former student-athlete at FPU, and having competed in the Northeast-10, I feel I have a good handle on what to expect and how to tackle it all,” Sweeney added in the release. “We play in the nation’s premier conference for Division II lacrosse, and I look forward to both the challenges and rewards of competing at such a high level.”
On the field as a player, Sweeney was among the program’s best. She finished her career at Franklin Pierce second in program history with 254 points, 194 goals and 60 assists. In her senior season, Sweeny tallied 60 goals and 22 assists, culminating in the second-best single season points wise in program history.
While at the University, Sweeney spent two years as a member of the Athletic Communication office’s student staff.
“It is always a privilege to be able to welcome an alum back to Rindge as a member of the coaching staff,” Matthew Janik, Assistant AD/Communication said in the release. “Having had the chance to work with her as an undergrad, I know she brings with her a dedication and eagerness to succeed which will serve her well in this next chapter of her career. Her personality shines at every opportunity and I can’t wait to watch her continued growth as a head coach.”
Sweeney will officially take over the program Aug. 1.