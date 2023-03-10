SWARTHMORE, Pa. — Swarthmore was buzzing.
The Garnet warmed up with a vengeful haste. They came out shooting with a purpose. Leading by 13 at halftime, they sprinted into the locker room at Tarble Pavilion like they couldn’t wait to get back on the floor.
And they kept on sprinting all the way to the Elite Eight.
Keene State just couldn’t keep up.
Swarthmore dominated in almost every facet of the game — every roll went its way in the paint and the Garnet outshot the Owls all night.
It culminated in an 82-58 Swarthmore win and a bitter, shocking end to Keene State’s season in the Sweet 16 of the Division III NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
The Garnet know a thing or two about bitter endings. Last season the Owls came into this very building and ended their season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
They held on to that taste all season, and have not lost a game at Tarble Pavilion since last year’s tournament.
“When we saw that we would be matching up with [Keene State] in the Sweet 16, I think it gives you an extra kick to get ready,” said junior guard Vinny DeAngelo. “You don’t want to lose another at home in front of your fans. I think it gave us a little more urgency to go out and get them back.”
The Owls’ season ends with 28 wins and 2 losses.
“A little bit different of a situation this year,” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “Obviously after the experience last year I think there was an extra edge and urgency that they played with. What an incredible performance by Swarthmore over 40 minutes. Just psychologically dominated the game, physically dominated the game. They just had guys step up and make incredible plays every time we tried to make a run.”
Swarthmore (27-3) came out firing in the first half. The Garnet had 28 points in the paint, matching the Owls’ first-half total and shot 51-percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes and led 41-28 at the break.
Keene State led 13-12 seven minutes in when Tahmeen Dupree hit a jumper, but the Garnet responded with a 14-0 run to lead 26-13 with 9:06 to play in the first. Swarthmore would never surrender that lead.
Jeff Hunter, in a matchup rematch with Swarthmore junior forward Michael Caprise, was stifled all night. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds, ending a streak of 12 consecutive double-doubles. He finished a minus-28.
“He’s a lefty so obviously he wants to come back with the left hand,” said Caprise. “And he works really hard on the glass so you want to hit him early and hit him often to wear him down.”
Swarthmore finished with 48 points inside the paint and beat Keene State on the boards 47-34.
“They did everything better than us,” said Hunter. “They just got the ball where they wanted to. We gotta get better. We have a lot of things to work on. But we’ll be back here.”
DeAngelo was a force for the Garnet finishing with a game-high 23 points and was 8-for-12 from the field, hitting on two of three attempts from beyond the arc. Caprise also was 8-for-12 from the field, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Octavio Brito finished with a team high 14 points. Nate Siow finished with 10 points.
Keene State’s guards could not pick up the slack from the floor as the Owls had one of their worst shooting performances of the season. Keene State shot just 34.4 percent from the floor. The Owls were 5-for-26 from beyond the arc.
Swarthmore made it a 20-point game midway through the second half and it was all academic from there.
Cain pulled his starters with 4:52 remaining with the Owls down 29 points.
The loss ends what was the winningest season in program history for Keene State — setting the program mark in wins and becoming the first team to run the table since the Little East expanded to nine teams.
“This is the best experience I have ever had as a basketball coach,” said Cain. “It was player-driven ... It was the most fun I have ever had, it’s the most tremendous, most-connected group we have ever had. It didn’t translate the way we wanted it to ... we had bigger goals than this. But I can’t say enough about every single guy in that locker room.”
The Owls graduate just one player — Jeric Cichon — and will look to do what Swarthmore did to them Friday night, turning the bitterness into bulletin board material.
“There’s a ton of confidence in the guys that we are bringing back,” said Cain. “We’ll have some lofty goals. We’ll definitely use this, hopefully the way Swarthmore did, to make us a better program with the goal of getting back here.”
