Tucked in back of an unassuming warehouse building on Marlboro Street, the tunes of Taylor Swift blare out of an open garage door on a summer Wednesday evening in Keene that is more cool than cruel.
The sounds of leaps and bounds pound against the mats and cheers echo out with power and pizzazz.
This is home to Northern Lights Athletics — a small cheerleading gym that is the stomping grounds for more than 100 athletes in the region and the residing place of several championship cheerleading banners.
To Kingslee Primrose, the small, intimate confines are a home away from home. But the garage door may well represent a gateway to the rest of the world for her somersault through.
And she may just tumble her way all around the globe.
Primrose, 12, will be heading to Seoul, South Korea, this October to represent the United States with the Youth Coed Team at the 2023 International Cheer Union World Cup. The Swanzey native is the first representative from New England to compete with the Youth Coed Team. Her team will compete over three days from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8.
It’ll be her first time travelling outside of the country and facing international competition.
It’s the latest chapter of a journey in the sport that began when she was just 2 years old.
Her cheering genes run deep.
Her mother, Megan Gomarlo, founded the Northern Lights gym in 2005. She also coaches cheerleading at Monadnock and was at Keene State before that. Gomarlo’s mother, Linda Lawton, was head coach at Monadnock for 16 years, winning 11 state titles. The first came in 1999 when Gomarlo was a senior. Gomarlo went on to cheer at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.
Primrose grew up by her mother’s side while the Northern Lights program was in its infancy.
“She learned to walk on our mats,” said Gomarlo. “She loved to imitate the big kids and she would just watch and learn. She became a natural.”
“She would live in the gym if we let her,” Gomarlo added. “She’s better at 12 than I was as a college athlete.”
“I’ve grown up in here,” said Primrose outside the Northern Lights gym. “I have so many friends here and I just love doing it. It’s my second home.”
Primrose caught the attention of coaches for the Youth Coed Team while tumbling at a camp in Texas over the summer and she was offered a spot as one of only five flyers on the team without having to go through the normal, rigorous selection process. Making the team has meant travelling to Chicago twice a month for training sessions. The training sessions will become weekly in September as the World Cup nears.
They will face off against up to 30 other nations in Seoul in a competition that will be broadcasted on the Olympic Channel worldwide as cheerleading continues to make headway in the world of sports. The International Olympic Committee recognized cheerleading as a sport in 2021 and competition could make its way into the Olympics by 2028.
“I like to travel so it’s been fun and easy so far,” said Primrose of the training. “I’ve seen [the team] on my Instagram sometimes. So then when I was there I was like, ‘Oh my gosh this is so cool.’ “
Primrose said the exceptional talent on the team was quickly noticeable and she said it only took about one practice for the team to get it’s two-minute routine down. Many of Primrose’s teammates are from the Midwest and West Coast.
“Some of them were like, ‘Wait, where are you from again?’ ” Primrose said with a laugh.
“It’s cool that I get to represent the USA,” she said. “But New Hampshire, too, and [Northern Lights]. We’re small, not many people have heard of us. So that’s really cool.”
