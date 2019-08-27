WINCHESTER — It was a classic late August night at Monadnock Speedway Saturday: Drivers trying to keep streaks alive and gain points for their championship, fans getting in one more night of racing before school starts and a cool evening with a gorgeous fuchsia sunset to glisten fair-weather clouds.
Monadnock’s premier division, the Sportsman Modified, had its share of race-slowing cautions over the 50-lap feature. But in the end, Swanzey native and point leader Todd Patnode took his seventh win of the season.
The highly anticipated Late Model Sportsman feature didn’t disappoint. Solomon Brow of Vernon, Vt., extended his record-setting win streak to 11.
In the Sportsman Modified, early leader Kenny Thompson of Alstead gave way to Patnode on lap 14. From there, Patnode cruised to victory lane. Ben Byrne of Greenfield, Mass., and Joel Monahan tried catch Patnode, but spent most of the last half of the race battling each other with a small degree of contact included. Monahan held sway with a second-place finish. Byrne settled for third.
In the Late Model Sportsman, Brow moved in front on lap two and never looked back. Cole Littlewood collected second place money. Mark Curtis survived the mid-pack infighting for third.
Mini Stock point leader Louie Maher of Baldwinville, Mass., got back on the win track with his third feature triumph of the season. Maher caught and passed early leader Kevin McKnight on lap 11 and rode to victory lane. McKnight was happy to be second after several races with crashes and mechanical issues. Tim Wenzel jumped from sixth to third on the final turn when his brother Nate and two other cars got tangled while dicing for third, fourth and fifth.
The Street Stocks had a competitive field for their 25-lap feature. In the end a new win streak was created when Belchertown, Mass., native Chris Buffone grabbed his second consecutive win. Veteran street-stocker Ed LoFland, also was second. Chase Curtis rolled into another podium finish, in third.
The Pure Stock divisionfeature was highlighted by the evening’s brilliant sunset. It must have been good luck for rookie driver Cooper Roberge, who stole the lead from the winner two weeks ago, Clarke Brooks. They pulled away from the field by the half-way point. The focus was on the stellar effort by third-place finisher Taylor Streibel. She did all she could do to keep point leader Chris Davis of Winchester behind her for the last 19 laps.
Despite a broken axle in the qualifying race and pitting for a flat tire change in the feature, Jake Puchalski was still able to capture his ninth win of the year in the Young Guns division. Matt Winter of Alstead, took second, followed by J.D. Stockwell.
The Exit Realty Pro Truck series made its second visit to Monadnock for a 55-lap feature event.
Lucas Leone led the entire race, fending off challenges before the checkers fell. Tommy Metcalf stayed in the top three all race long, and took second. Dave Koenig had a strong late-race charge to finish third.
Action returns to Monadnock Speedway Saturday at 6 p.m. with twin features for the Sportsman Modifieds plus support divisions.
Saturday’s results
Sportsman Modified Results: Todd Patnode, Joel Monahan, Ben Byrne, Keith Carzello, Tyler Jarvenpaa, JT Cloutier, Scott MacMichael, Kim Rivet, Kenny Thompson, Eric Leclair, Matt Kimball, Andy Major, Alyssa Rivera, Kevin Pittsinger
Late Model Sportsman Results: Solomon Brow, Cole Littlewood, Marc Curtis, Will Kuhn, Ryan Bell, Eric Pomasko, Justin Littlewood, Nancy Muni-Ruot, Scott Beck, Ronald Laperche, Robert Hagar, Keith Carzello
Street Stock Results: Chris Buffone, Ed Lofland, Chase Curtis, Dave Greenslit, Ben Wiilams, Hillary Renaud, Jaret Curtis, Mike Radzuik, Travis Cass, Craig Chaffee, Josh Carey, Michelle Leh, Nathaniel Nunez
Mini Stock Results: Louis Maher, Kevin McKnight, Tim Wenzel, Pat Houle, Gordon Farnum, Haydon Grenier, Kevin Clayton, Shelby Avery, Nathaniel Wenzel, Kevin Cormier, Matt Croteau, Jeff Asselin, Ethan Marsh, Cory Plummer
Pure Stock Results: Cooper Roberge, Clark Brooks, Taylor Striebel, Chris Davis, Sammy Silva, Dylan Cabral, Thomas Englehart, Joe Brittain, Mike Douglas, Rich Hamman (DNQ)
Young Gun Results: Jake Puchalski, Matthew Winter, JD Stockwell, AaronThompson, Matt Lambert, Reagan Buffum