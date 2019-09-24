WINCHESTER — Todd Patnode of Swanzey finished the season in style, not only protecting his points lead in the Sportsmen Modifieds, but winning the final feature event of the season in clinching the championship.
The race was part of the Super Saturday Championship at Monadnock Speedway. The full racing card crowned six champions and honored a family member of one past champion. A pair of 50-lap features and a 62-lap enduro were the keystones in a seven feature afternoon of racing.
The day’s other 50-lap championship race crowned two champions. The Street Stock division of the New Hampshire Short Track Racing Association held its final race in a six-race, five-track series Battle of the Belt. This meant that both the Monadnock Speedway Street Stock champion and the series champion would both be honored at the end of the race.
David Greenslit of Claremont held a slim 10-point lead for the track championship over Chris Buffone of Belchertown, Mass. Brothers Chase and Jarret Curtis of Rutland, Mass., were 22 points apart for the Battle of the Belt.
Joe Tetreault of Enfield set the pace for the first 22 laps of the Street Stock feature before Jaret Curtis found passing room to take the lead and he held it the rest of the way. Greenslit, who needed to finish ahead of Buffone to secure the championship, did so by finishing second in the race. Richard Vincent of Greenfied, Mass., took third.
For Greenslit, it was his second Monadnock championship and comes on the heels of winning the 2019 crown at Claremont Motorsport Park a week ago. Chase Curtis collected sixth in the race, good enough finish to be named 2019 Battle of the Belt champion and wear the WWE-style championship belt.
The Sportsman Modifieds took the green for their final 50-lap race of the season with Swanzey’s Todd Patnode holding a 20-point lead in the championship standings over Ben Byrne of Greenfield, Mass. Patnode rose to the occasion by taking the lead on lap 19 of the caution-filled event. After the sixth caution on lap 26, Patnode pulled away from the field to record his ninth win of the year and his seventh career championship at Monadnock.
Finishing second was teenage driver Matt Kimball of Bennington. Scott McMichael of Newbury was third.
The Late Model Sportsman champion was never in doubt coming into Saturday’s 25-lap race. Solomon Brow of Vernon, Vt., already had 12 wins in dominant season. After breaking a power steering belt in his qualifier, he had to start deeper in the field. Eleven laps into the race, he made contact with 2019 Claremont champion Aaron Fellows, causing Fellows to spin and putting both drivers to the rear of the field on the restart.
In spite of the setback, Brow was still able to get to the front and take the lead on lap 21 and cruise to his 13th victory and the track championship. Brow joins three other drivers who have won 13 races in one season: Punky Caron, Ricky Fuller and Rob Cross. Eric Pomasko of Peterborough and Dennis Stange of Athol, Mass., followed Brow across the line.
The Mini Stock division was the only 25-lap event to race green to checkers. The championship was a forgone conclusion with points leader Louis Maher of Baldwinville, Mass., coming in with a dominant point total.
Victory lane was a family affair with Nate Wenzel of Granby, Mass., collecting his second win of the year, followed by his older brother Tim Wenzel and Keene’s Cory Plummer. Maher secured the 2019 championship by finishing fifth. A week earlier he had taken home the statewide Mini Stock Battle of the Belt in that series’ final race at Hudson International Speedway.
When the Pure Stocks lined up for their start, points leader Chris Davis of Winchester needed a respectable finish to nail down the championship. It took defending Pure Stock Champion, Matt Gauffin of Antrim 19 laps to gain the lead in that division’s 25 lapper.
It was Gauffin’s only appearance in the division this season and he clearly had not lost his touch. Finishing behind him was Keene’s C.J. Johnson. Taking third was three-time winner Cooper Roberge of Milford. Davis had a respectable fifth-place finish to secure the crown.
The Young Guns completed their 2019 non-points, experience-building season with a 15-lap race. Reagan Buffum of Keene took down his first win. Littleton, Mass., teenager Brandon Lavoie was second with Aaron Thompson of Alstead third.
The day’s racing was capped with a 62-lap, 4-cylinder enduro. It’s an odd number for a race, but with a significant purpose. Earlier this summer Linda Zuverino, longtime companion of former enduro champion Dick Houle, passed away. Zuverino had been part of the speedway staff and family before the two retired to Florida.
Houle drove car number 62, and the race was added to the program as a tribute to her. Houle came up from Florida and entered the race with a No. 62 car prepared for him by his fellow drivers. Over 50 cars took the green in a three-wide start. When smoke of this usually chaotic race cleared, Gauffin had his second win of the night. Houle stayed the course to finish fourth.