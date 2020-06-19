Swanzey Cal Ripken will be holding player tryouts Saturday at the South Road Complex in Swanzey. Any child ages 9 to 12 as of April 30 will be able to try out.
Baseball leagues in surrounding towns have canceled their seasons, so Swanzey is extending the offer that anyone who wants to play can do so. Anyone who is interested can go online to www.swanzeycalripken.com to register. Registration will also take place at the field the day of evaluations.
Tryout times:
9-year-olds: 9 a.m.
10-year-olds: 10:30 a.m.
11-year-olds: 12:30 a.m.
12-year-olds: 2 a.m.
Fundraising is available to help cover the costs of participation. Regular updates can be followed on Facebook.