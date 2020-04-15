The Swanzey Cal Ripken Baseball League recently completed the exterior deck/fire escape which will allow full access to the second floor of the Maintenance Center.
“We would like to take this time to acknowledge our General Contractor Kevin Dean from K&J Dean Builders,” a Facebook post on the league’s page read. “Kevin and his team have donated hundreds of hours labor to make the entire maintenance project become a reality. Kevin and his entire family sacrifices many weeknights, weekend and even an occasional weekday to see this project to completion.”
Along with Dean, the post recognized the following individuals and companies that contributed:
Grayson Smith (GDS Landmark General Contracting)
Dan Coffman (Chamberlain Machine)
Matthew Somero (S&S Concrete Floors)
Dawn Kazokas (Graves Concrete)
Bruce Lawrence (Lawrence Excavating)
Gary Patch (Cold River Materials)
Ken Hamshaw (Hamshaw Lumber)
Ryan Amer (Amer Electric)
Rob Therrien (The Melanson Co.)
Robert Goodell (Fairfield’s GMC)
Ed Dews (Champion Overhead Doors)
Jacqui Beaman (Mitchell Aggregate)
Damien Caffey (Home Depot, Keene)
Chad Branon (Fieldstone Land Management)
Joel Berg (Berg Contracting & Construction)
Tony Caruso (Granite City Electric Supply)
Matthew O’Brien (O’Brien Painting)