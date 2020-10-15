Monadnock boys and girls cross country teams both raced against Newport and Fall Mountain Tuesday at Newport High School.
Both teams finished with the top three runners in each race, en route to first place finishes.
Delaney Swanson finished first in the girls race with a 19:52 time to set the course record.
The Monadnock girls had all six runners place in the top 10.
Alyssa Hall (21:04) and Anna Bentley (21:22) finished in second and third place respectively. Coral Dubviske (29:19), Sydney Bowers (29:54) and Bellamey Devaurney (35:33) finished in 7th, 8th and 10th respectively.
Fall Mountain had the other four place-finishers in the top 10.
Ruby Frithsen (25:08), Shea Pickering (26:54), Anatasia Lloyd (28:33) and Etta Harrison (32:00) finished in 4th, 5th, 6th and 9th respectively for Fall Mountain.