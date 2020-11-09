Monadnock Regional High School senior Delaney Swanson finished in 8th place at Saturday’s Meet of Champions in Nashua with a personal best time of 19:26.7. Swanson was the first Division III runner to cross the finish line in the girls race.
Freshman Alyssa Hall finished 70th overall and 10th among DIII athletes with a time of 21:31.
On the boys side, Monadnock finished 10th overall as a team and second among DIII teams. Seniors Tyler Hebert and Harry Ryan led the team, finishing 40th and 43rd respectively. Hebert finished with a time of 17:02.7 while Ryan finished in 17:06.1.
Senior Donovan Lombara (70th, 17:52.2), freshman Jace Joslyn (87th, 18:10) and junior Mitchell Hill (92nd, 18:28) rounded out the top five for the Huskies.
ConVal junior Ian Post finished 32nd in the boys race with a time of 16:47.7.
“Knowing it was a flat course, he might’ve been hoping for a little faster but he really enjoys racing on hilly courses so it didn’t ply to his strengths,” said ConVal head coach Lance Flamino in an email. “Overall we’re really pleased with the season and that we had the opportunity to race last weekend.”
The Conant boys team finished 13th, led by junior Ethan Vitello, who finished 42nd with a time of 17:05.5.
Senior Ethan Weinhold (72nd, 17:55.9), senior Matt Bernier (76th, 17:59.7), junior John Mormando (82nd, 18:01.7) and junior Austin Poikenen (103rd, 18:47.4) rounded out the Orioles’ top five.