The longest win streak in Keene SwampBats franchise history is 10 games. Three separate seasons — 2001, 2005 and 2012 — the SwampBats have strung together ten consecutive victories.
The 2021 team came into Tuesday night’s contest against the North Shore Navigators trying to tie that mark and earn their 10th win in a row.
Keene wasted no time getting on the boards in what would end up a convincing 13-5 victory. In the bottom of the first inning, leadoff hitter Mike Nyisztor doubled then scored off an RBI single from David Bryant. Bryant came in to score as well, and Keene led 2-0 after the first inning.
North Shore responded back with three runs of its own in the top of the second. However, the SwampBats answered with four runs in the bottom of the 2nd, highlighted by Nyisztor’s second double in as many innings.
Entering the bottom of the sixth, Keene was on top 7-5, so North Shore was still within arms reach. But Bryant then hit a solo home run to make it 8-5, and Troy Schreffler blasted a grand slam to left field, which stretched Keene’s lead to 12-5.
That one swing of the bat put this game out of reach. The SwampBats added on one more insurance run when Zach Bushling walked and scored in the 7th inning.
The SwampBats turned to Bryce Hellgeth in the 9th inning with an 8-run lead. The right-hander got three strikeouts to put a bow on Keene’s tenth consecutive victory.
The SwampBats sit at 12-5 on the season, and have a two-game lead on second place Upper Valley. Keene attempts to set a franchise record with an 11th win in a row Wednesday night against this same Navigators team. That game will be played at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass. Those in the Keene area can listen to it on Fox Sports Radio Keene 102.3 FM and 1220 AM.