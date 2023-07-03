A dreary SwampBats season reached new depths in Saturday’s doubleheader at Vermont as Keene lost the opener 12-2 then made six errors and managed just three hits in losing 12-1 in the backend in Montpelier, Vt.
Keene (6-15) now is in last place and has the most losses in all of the NECBL. The team did not win a game by more than three runs in the entire month of June — the first time that’s occurred since 2016.
The Bats still possess the lowest batting average in league at .188 and they are the only team in the league with a team on-base percentage under .300, sitting at .285. Their minus-65 run differential is on pace to be the worst in club history ahead of only the 2016 Bats (minus-76).
After the six-error performance in the nightcap, Keene now has the second-most errors in the league with 38.
In the first game, the Mountaineers took a three run lead on three hits, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning. Vermont stretched the lead to 5-0 in the second inning with two hits, a stolen base, two walks, and another sacrifice fly. Keene brought in Matt Rowe (Rutgers) in an early relief role to get the last two outs of the second. Greg Bozzo got the SwampBats on the board in the top of the third with his first home run of the season, sending a slider on a line drive over left field.
Rowe pitched a scoreless bottom of the third but Vermont added a run on an error in the fourth to make it 6-1. Vermont starter Aiden Tucker pitched five innings of one run ball to keep the Mountaineers in front. Vermont scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, capped off by a grand slam from Santino Rosso. Evan Goforth hit a double off the wall to begin the sixth, and was singled home by Florida Gulf Coast’s Jake Mummau. Garrett Rice pitched a scoreless sixth but Vermont closed it out in the seventh.
In game two, the Mountaineers struck five times in the first inning on three hits and three SwampBats’ errors. Keene got a run back in the top of the third when Tony Livermore singled home Matt Brown-Eiring. The game got away in the bottom of the fourth when Vermont sent thirteen hitters to the plate, scoring seven runs on two hits, two errors, five walks, and a hit-by-pitch. Dan Brown got the final out of the fourth and pitched a scoreless fifth and sixth for Bats. Devin Taylor hit a two-out double in the top of the sixth but it was the last hit of the game for the visitors.
The SwampBats are home tonight for a doubleheader against North Adams. Game 1 begins at 4 p.m. with Game 2 set to follow at 6:30 p.m. The Independence Eve fireworks display has been postponed to July 28 due to the threat of thunderstorms, though tonight’s doubleheader is still on as scheduled.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
