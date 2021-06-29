The Keene SwampBats made the trip to Montpelier, Vt., for the first time this season on Monday afternoon to take on the Mountaineers.
Keene starting pitcher Richie Dell was making his first start of the year, but got chased out of the game after three innings.
In the fourth, the SwampBats turned to Lucas Rich out of the bullpen, and the right-hander struggled with command. Only lasting two-thirds of an inning before getting pulled. He allowed two runs to come in after loading the bases, but Lenny Washington came out of the bullpen and limited any further damage. The SwampBats entered the top of the fifth trailing 2-0.
Keene would answer back right away. Zach Bushling and Ethan Groff both scored after reaching to begin the inning.
The score remained tied until the top of the 6th, when Danny Digeorgio, Zach Arnold, and Groff all walked to load the bases. DiGeorgio scored on a wild pitch to break the tie and put Keene up 3-2. Then, Jared Payne hit a two-RBI single to extend the lead to 5-2.
Vermont got one run closer after a solo home run from third baseman Evan Giordano in the bottom of the 6th. However, Keene responded immediately. Mike Nyisztor hit a double then scored to put the SwampBats up 6-3.
That would remain to be the score into the 8th inning, when Kaleb Corbett came out of the bullpen for the SwampBats. The right-hander only faced six batters, slamming the door for a six-out save.
The SwampBats’ win streak now sits at nine games. Keene is back at Alumni Field Tuesday night to face off against the North Shore Navigators at 6:30 p.m.