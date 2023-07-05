In lieu of Monday’s Independence Eve fireworks, the SwampBats got some of their best offensive production of the season against the North Adams SteepleCats, splitting a doubleheader with a 9-4 win in the opener before falling 6-4 in the second game.
The SwampBats (7-16) got off to a hot start in game one, putting up four runs in the bottom of the second. Matt Brown-Eiring walked to start the inning. Greg Bozzo, Northwestern’s Tony Livermore and Evan Goforth all singled to follow before Jake Mummau hit an RBI groundout. With two outs Garrett Rice grounded a two-run single through the left side of the infield for his 11th and 12th RBI of the summer. The SteepleCats got on the board with a home run in the top of the third but Keene added three more runs in the bottom half. Jordan Smith led off with his first home run of the season. Bozzo singled, Livermore doubled, and Goforth singled them both in to make it 7-1 Bats. Smith was then robbed of a home run in the fourth inning.
Dylan King was again terrific in his fourth and final start of the season. He faced one over the minimum through the first four innings before running into his first real trouble of the game in the fifth. With the bases loaded, North Adams hit a two-run double and an RBI groundout to make it 7-4, but King recovered impressively to complete the inning with the lead intact.
The right-hander bounced back to pitch a scoreless sixth and the Bats gave him more insurance in the bottom half. Devin Taylor led off with an inside-the-park home run down the leftfield line and Livermore made it 9-4 on a bases-loaded walk. King came back out for the seventh and rode his electric fastball and devastating slider to another scoreless inning. King struck out five and earned his second win of the season, pitching the NECBL’s second complete game of the summer, albeit in seven innings.
In the nightcap, with Keene acting as the visiting team, Taylor followed Mummau’s leadoff single with a home run over the left-center field fence to give the SwampBats a quick 2-0 lead. The SteepleCats got on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the second, but the Bats recorded a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play to get out of the inning.
Will Newell pitched three innings of one-run ball in his first start of the season for Keene.
Livermore hit a two-run double to the left-center field gap to make it 4-1 SwampBats in the fourth inning. The SteepleCats got the two runs back on a double themselves in the bottom of the fourth, making it 4-3 with the tying run on third. Dan Brown buckled down to get the final two outs of the inning with the lead still intact.
North Adams took the lead with a three-run home run with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. The SwampBats had two men on in the top of the seventh, but could not come back.
Keene’s game on Tuesday at Danbury was postponed due to weather. The SwampBats are back in action tonight when they host North Shore at 6:30 p.m.
