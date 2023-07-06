The North Shore Navigators got 16 hits on their way to a 13-4 win over the SwampBats on Wednesday night in Keene.
North Shore got on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the second from Jackson Hornung. The SwampBats got the run back immediately though in the bottom half. Blake DeLamielleure led off with a double to the right field wall and was singled over to third by Greg Bozzo. DeLamielleure then scored on a balk by the Navigators’ pitcher to tie the game at one.
The Navigators sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the third, in which they scored seven runs on seven hits including a grand slam from Matt Chatelle.
The SwampBats had the leadoff man on in both the third and fourth innings, but both times stranded him at second base.
Alec Ritch pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth before the SwampBats got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Devin Taylor and Garrett Rice hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 8-3 North Shore.
After North Shore tacked on in the sixth, Evan Goforth later drove in a run to make it 10-4. The Navigators scored two more in the eighth and another run in the ninth to close out a forgettable night for Bats pitchers.
Keene (7-17) has seen its offense come to life a bit, knocking 10 hits in the loss. The team’s average has jumped out of the cellar from .181 to .204 and Bozzo and Taylor are batting around .300. That’s been met by a ballooning of the pitching staff’s team earned run average, which after a strong first half now is up to 5.32 — second worst in the NECBL.
The SwampBats are back in action tonight when they travel to Rhode Island to play Ocean State.
