Following three consecutive losses, the Keene SwampBats got back on track Thursday night as they took down the previously undefeated Vermont Mountaineers, 8-4, at Alumni Field.
The SwampBats got solid performances from their bats and overcame an early deficit. After going down 3-0 early on, the SwampBats had answers in the bottom of the third. The bases were loaded for Garrett Rice with two outs when a pitch caught Rice on the hand, which got the ‘Bats on the board. Rice would finish with two hits on the night.
Next up, Paxton Tomaini drove home a pair to tie the ballgame up at three.
In the fifth inning, the SwampBats got the offensive explosion they were looking for. Carter Mathison cranked a go-ahead, three-run shot over the scoreboard in deep right field, giving the ‘Bats their first lead of the night. Mathison would add two more RBI’s later on in the game, and would finish two-for-four with five total RBIs.
Some new SwampBats who made their debut Thursday made an impact on the game. Alex Greene was excellent on the mound, lasting two innings and collecting three punch-outs. Next came in Adam Dowler who finished the game off pitching the final two frames, picking up four strikeouts and slamming the door in the ninth for the final 8-4 score.
Vermont now drops to 8-1 while Keene improves to 5-3.
The SwampBats are back in action Friday night on the road as they take on the Valley Blue Sox. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on Pure Oldies 104.1 FM or the NECBLnetwork.com.