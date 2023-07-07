In a season that has not had many things break the SwampBats’ way thus far, Keene perhaps got a bit of good fortune on Thursday night.
Despite being outhit 12-4, the Bats took advantage of five Ocean State errors and withstood a late rally to steal a 5-4 win at Old Mountain Field in South Kingston, R.I. in a game that saw two members of the Waves coaching staff ejected.
After Ocean State took the lead in the second on a solo home run from Jackon Phinney, the Bats (8-17) responded in the third with back-to-back RBI singles from Brayden Horton and Matt Brown-Eiring to put Keene in front.
Bryan Padilla scored on a throwing error in the fourth to make it 3-1.
Phinney blasted his second solo shot of the game in the sixth to pull the Waves within a run. After a walk, the Waves hit a double to left field that looked likely to tie the game but Tony Livermore hit cutoff man Ramses Cordova, who fired a perfect throw home to Jackson Owen to get the runner. Waves manager Eric Hirschbein-Bodnar was ejected arguing the call.
Jordan Smith singled in the top of the seventh to put two runners on following an error. Smith nearly was picked off at first base, prompting the Waves acting manager’s ejection.
Evan Goforth followed with a sac bunt that Ocean State threw into left field, allowing Livermore to score. Smith also came around to score on an errant throw to home plate, giving the Bats a 5-2 lead.
After Sam Portnoy allowed one run over two innings with four strikeouts, Jordan Kolenda entered in search of his third save of the summer. It would not come easy.
The leadoff man reached on an error, and Ocean State then got back-to-back singles after a strikeout to put the tying and winning runs on base. Kolenda got another strikeout, but an infield hit loaded the bases with two outs. Kolenda then broke Phinney’s bat on a 2-2 count, inducing a slow roller to second to end the game.
Keene hosts Vermont tonight. First pitch at Alumni Field is at 6:30 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
