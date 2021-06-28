The Keene SwampBats made their first trip of the season to Laconia on a hot Sunday afternoon to take on the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
Winnipesaukee got off to a hot start in this one. After Keene scored one run in the top of the first, the Muskrats answered back with one of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
In the bottom of the second, the Muskrats chased Keene starting pitcher Taylor Lepard (Southern New Hampshire University) out of the game. Lepard loaded the bases with one out, then allowed two straight bases-loaded walks, giving the Muskrats a 3-1 lead. Out of the bullpen came right-hander Joel Rodriguez (Florida Southwestern State College), who was making his SwampBats debut. Rodriguez recorded two straight strikeouts to get out of the jam.
The score remained 3-1 until the top of the fourth inning when Zach Bushling (University of Connecticut) came up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Bushling turned the game around completely with a grand slam, to put Keene ahead 5-3.
Rodriguez, along with RHP Adam Grintz (Tulane University) kept Winnipesaukee scoreless through the bottom of the sixth inning. Along the way, SwampBats catcher Jared Payne hit a solo home run to extend Keene’s lead to 6-3.
With the score 6-3 in the 7th inning, right-hander Dylan Sabia (Central Connecticut State University) came out of the bullpen and picked up where Rodriguez and Grintz left off, pitching scoreless 7th and 8th innings.
Before coming out to pitch the 9th, Sabia got some insurance runs off back-to-back home runs from David Bryant (Radford University) and Danny Digeorgio (Rutgers University). Sabia slammed the door in the 9th inning, and the SwampBats got an 8-3 victory over Winnipesaukee.
After starting the year 2-5, the SwampBats have now won eight consecutive games and sit alone atop the NECBL Northern Division. Keene is back in action Monday night against the Vermont Mountaineers at Montpelier Recreation Field.