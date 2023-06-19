The SwampBats offense continued to struggle away from the friendly confines of Alumni Field, losing 3-1 to the Blues on Sunday in Bristol, Conn.
Keene (4-5) has scored just eight runs in five road games this season, going 1-4 in those contests despite excellent pitching performances. The Bats fell to the Blues 4-1 on Friday at Muzzy Field as well. Keene has lost three straight, all on the road.
Sunday, Bristol jumped ahead early with a two-out rally in the first inning. After a single and an error, Ali LaPread singled to centerfield to plate the Blues first run. They added two more in the fourth off Bats starter Eric Chalus Jr. (Kent State).
Billy Sullivan doubled to start the frame and a walk and a single loaded the bases. Deandre Lopez brought in a run on a sac fly. With two outs, the Blues plated another when catcher Greg Bozzo (Northeastern) threw the ball away on a stolen base attempt, giving Bristol a 3-0 lead.
Chalus Jr. was done after four. He struck out seven and walked one, allowing four hits and three runs — one earned — in taking the loss. Tyler Murphy (Florida Atlantic) tossed four scoreless frames in relief while allowing just one hit, but the Bats could not muster the offense to make a comeback.
Keene finally got on the board in the seventh. Jordan Smith (George Mason) singled and stole second base. He was knocked in on a two-out base hit from Garrett Rice (Missouri Southern).
The Bats managed just five hits in the game.
Indiana’s Devin Taylor, the Big 10 Freshman of the Year, made his debut in the purple and black. The right fielder went 2-for-4 with a double out of the No. 3 spot in the order. Smith also went 2-for-4. Keene struck out 10 times and did not draw a free pass.
Keene is back in action tonight when they host the Valley Blue Sox at 6:30 p.m. at Alumni Field. There will be a “Reading with Ribby” parade around the field before the game, beginning at 5:50 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
