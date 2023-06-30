The Sharks were circling, and it seemed for a moment the SwampBats were going to need a bigger boat to haul their woes back across Nantucket Sound.
Keene lost the first game of a doubleheader 8-2 on Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday afternoon, and blew a four-run lead in the nightcap as it stared down its eighth consecutive loss.
Then, after a Devin Taylor single, Garrett Rice stepped to the plate in the top half of the seventh and final frame and launched a two-run home run to left field to lift the Bats to a 6-5 win.
The losing streak is over. Keene is 6-12.
After scoring just five runs over their previous four games, the Bats offense came to life a bit on the Vineyard. Keene scored three runs in the second inning thanks to a two-run single from Bryan Padilla and a sac fly from Taylor.
Greg Bozzo singled and came around to score in the third to make it 4-0. But Martha’s Vineyard rallied for two runs in the fourth on a two-out, two-run double from Aiden Tierney off Bats starter Joel Rodriguez.
The Sharks made it 4-3 in the fifth on a Jayden Hylton run-scoring double off reliever Tyler Tornberg. Then in the sixth, Generoso Romano hit a two-run home run to give the Sharks the lead heading to the final inning (Thursday consisted of two seven-inning games).
Rice had two hits on the evening.
Taylor had four hits on the day, going 3-for-4 in the opener with an RBI and added a hit and an RBI in the nightcap to raise his average to .314 on the season.
Jordan Kolenda was credited with the win on the mound for Keene. He threw three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Keene returns home to host Mystic tonight at Alumni Field. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.