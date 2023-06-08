Put aside the 57 degrees, the ashen skies, raw wind, spritzers of rain and Pat Pagano’s forecast of drabness all week — summer has arrived in Keene.
It checked in Wednesday at 6:33 p.m., when pitcher Cole Stallings fired a fastball that missed outside, signaling the official start of the 26th season of the Keene SwampBats at Alumni Field.
An enthusiastic opening-night gathering of 1,105 watched the Bats hang on for a 6-4 victory over the Upper Valley Nighthawks of Hartford, Vt., in a game as strange as the April-like weather. It featured 15 walks, eight hit-batsmen and two painful direct hits on home-plate umpire Chris Kane (one on each arm).
Keene mustered only three hits and committed five errors, yet its pitchers were stout when they needed to be, stranding 11 Upper Valley runners.
“It wasn’t a thing a beauty, that’s for sure,” Keene Manager Shaun McKenna said with a chuckle.
But it was a win. The key blow came early when Garrett Rice squared-up on a Jacob Lapham slider with the bases loaded in the first inning and drove it into the lawn beyond the left-center fence. He celebrated his slam with an impressive bat flip and the 4-0 lead held up the rest of the way.
Rice is no stranger to Alumni Field, as the senior from Missouri Southern played here last year and said he couldn’t wait to return.
“Nice to be back, excited to be back,” he said. “I loved it here last year — the atmosphere, the fans, the way people treat you here — everything involved with it.”
Keene’s only other hits were singles by Aidan Corn in the second and Jackson Owen in the fourth, neither of which led to runs. Instead, the Bats took advantage of their nine walks, five hit-batsmen (Rice and Owen were hit twice) and a balk in the eighth that scored Owen.
It was the culmination of a whirlwind 24 hours for Owen, who left Mississippi with his father by car Tuesday, and arrived in Keene at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, three hours before the first pitch. Still, with the Bats facing a shortage of position players, he was inserted into the starting lineup and reached base three times.
“And I thought he did a great job behind the plate catching guys he’s meeting for the first time,” McKenna said.
Stallings, of Stetson University in DeLand, Fla., where it hit 90 today, was sizzling on the mound. He pitched the first four innings and gave up no runs and one hit. Tyler Tornberg struggled in his following 1.1 innings, but was picked up by Kayden Campbell and Jordan Kolenda, who gave up an unearned run in their combined 3.2 innings.
McKenna said in all his years coaching summer baseball, he can’t recall any opener getting off to a crisp start. It’s just the nature of the game, especially with positional players, well, playing out of position. Bats President Kevin Watterson said they recently lost six position players, mostly due to injures suffered in their college seasons, including two broken toes.
McKenna joked that he filled out the lineup card in record time. “It’s not hard. We have only 10 players.”
Rice says he likes what he sees with the club. “We’re still getting to know each other, getting comfortable with each other, building that trust. But that comes quickly in the summer.”
Bats banter
With all the walks, errors and hit-batsmen, the game took 3 hours, 12 minutes. ... Kane, the home-plate umpire, took a pitch flush on his left arm that Upper Valley catcher Kevin Bruggeman missed. Kane was down for nearly 10 minutes, in pain and his arm visibly swelling, but shook it off and continued. Then he got hit on his right hand in the sixth, prompting PA announcer Walt Kilburn to intone, “Let’s have a good hand for Chris Kane everyone.” Thus, perhaps for what may be the only time this season, the ump got a rousing cheer ...
Nattily dressed in a black suit, white shirt, shiny black shoes and an American flag tie, Elijah Griffiths of Keene sang the national anthem for the ninth time before a SwampBats game, but his first in a season-opener. ... Curtis Green of Monadnock Ford and Ryan Watterson of U.S. Cellular and M&T Bank threw out the first pitches. Major sponsor Monadnock Ford gave out vouchers to every fan for a free hot dog and bottled water. ...
Eight teams, up from six last year, will make the NECBL playoffs. The league is divided into three divisions with Keene in the North along with Upper Valley, Vermont (Montpelier) and Sanford, Maine. ... The Bats are home again tonight against Sanford at 6:30 with Jack Kartsonas of Kent State scheduled to start on the mound for Keene.
