The SwampBats had the right man at the plate with the game on the line in the ninth inning with the bases loaded, but Devin Taylor’s fly ball to right field was caught on the warning track to end the game as Keene fell 6-4 to Upper Valley on Thursday night at Alumni Field.
The loss is the Bats’ second in as many days to the Nighthawks, and is the team’s third consecutive setback. Keene (5-8) is 1-6 over its last seven, and now is batting a paltry .185 as a team after just three base hits Thursday.
Upper Valley took the lead on the second pitch of the game as Adarius Myers drilled a solo home run to centerfield. SwampBats starter Jack Kartsonas (Kent State) was removed after three batters.
Matt Rowe (Rutgers) entered in long relief, and got the final two outs of the first, but not before the Nighthawks had scored two more runs on a hit and three errors by the SwampBats infield. Rowe worked around a leadoff double to pitch a scoreless second, and also pitched the third. He finished with three strikeouts and no earned runs in 2.3 innings.
The Nighthawks scored twice more in the top of the fifth against Newell, with both runs coming on a two-out double by right fielder Garrett Pike.
Keene finally struck against Upper Valley starter Luis Misla on a Blake DeLamielleure (Jacksonville) home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth.
Tyler Tornberg (Bryant) pitched very well in relief to keep the game close, allowing just an RBI single in the sixth inning. Tornberg struck out two in 3.2 innings as the Bats trailed 6-1.
Brayden Horton (Liberty) led off the ninth with a pinch-hit single up the middle. The next four SwampBats reached base on an error, a hit batsman, and two walks, making it 6-3 with the bases loaded and nobody out.
After a sacrifice fly and another hit by pitch, it was 6-4 with the tying run on second base and the winning run on first with one out. Nate Crider got Anthony Livermore to strikeout, bringing Taylor to the plate with the bases loaded. Taylor worked a 3-2 count before flying out to deep right.
The Bats hit the road tonight, traveling to face the Mystic Schooners.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
