There is no way to sugarcoat it — right now, the SwampBats have the worst offense in the league.
Keene’s inability to put up a crooked number has not been more apparent than it was Tuesday night when it hosted the league’s best team. Newport displayed its tendency to score in bunches as it breezed past the Bats with a 9-1 win at Alumni Field.
Newport scored three in the fourth on its second trip through the batting order against Bats starter Dylan King.
It was a 4-0 game until the Gulls (14-3) scored five in the ninth when Matt Rowe walked the bases loaded and allowed a run on a wild pitch, then Matt Schark hit a three-run double off Alec Ritch. Schark came around to score to make it 9-0.
The Bats (5-10) were held scoreless until the final frame when Brayden Horton, who had two of Keene’s five hits on the evening, launched a solo home run over the centerfield fence. Keene has lost five straight and has not won since June 19, when Devin Taylor’s home run was the lone run and hit in a 1-0 win over Valley. They are 1-8 since beginning the season 4-2 and now are six games back in the North Division.
Newport, which has allowed the fewest runs of any team in the NECBL this season with 38 runs against, has a run differential of 55. The SwampBats have scored a league-low 49 runs.
Per statman Ryan Hearn, in 135 innings played thus far, the SwampBats have been held scoreless in 103 of them. Only 10 times have they put up more than one run in a single inning.
The Bats are batting .185 as a team, second worst only to Mystic (.183). Keene has the worst on-base percentage in the league at a paltry .290. They have walked just 52 times, a league low by 12 free passes.
Tuesday night, the Bats struck out seven times and did not earn a single base on balls.
“I think it’s more the selection of the pitches that we swing at,” said manager Shaun McKenna “And as any hitting guy will tell you, as much as we see tendencies in pitchers, you want to hit fastballs. And a lot of the time we’re caught behind that. We’re taking the fastball, whether it’s on the outer half or not, it’s a strike. Then we’re swinging at a breaking ball down and it’s 0-2 or we’re rolling it over, which we saw a couple times tonight.”
Weather over the weekend presented the Bats with a rare stretch of off days as Keene was off Saturday, Sunday and Monday night. Rather than refreshed and reset, Keene’s bats looked behind.
They’ll have plenty of game reps coming, however. Due to rain outs, Keene has two doubleheaders this week and will play 11 games over its next 10 days.
“We’re gonna have to play baseball,” said McKenna. “I don’t like to make excuses, but having three days off, our bats were a little late today in fastball counts. We talk about it all the time. We gotta get better.”
“Swinging, getting in a rhythm, those are the things that hopefully over the next few days that’ll translate into hits and runs,” McKenna added. “It’s contagious. So hopefully when it starts it keeps going.”
One Bat that has shown momentum at the dish is Horton. He is on a 5-for-8 run with two doubles and a home run. He has raised his average from .206 to .268 and his on-base percentage to a team-high .412.
Tuesday night the lefty-swinging Horton sent a 1-0 fastball on a line into the centerfield trees against left-hander Grant Umberger for his second round tripper of the campaign. He also doubled in the second inning.
Greg Bozzo, Bryan Padilla and Jake Mummau each had singles for Keene.
Pitching continued to show flashes as the team’s highlight as the season marches toward the midway point. King, who took the loss, went four innings. He looked strong in his first go around the order, allowing only two base runners. But three-straight base hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly in the fourth brought his pitch count up and ended his day. He struck out three and walked two.
Sam Dessart walked the bases loaded in the fifth, but escaped unscathed after two strikeouts.
Tyler Tornberg limited the damage in three innings of relief, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Keene is slated to host North Adams tonight before heading down to Martha’s Vineyard for a doubleheader on Thursday.
They return to Alumni Field on Friday night to host Upper Valley. That game is slated to be broadcast on ESPN-Plus as part of a trial run the NECBL is taking part in with the network.
