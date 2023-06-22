The Keene SwampBats managed just three base hits, and despite taking an early lead, fell 5-3 to Upper Valley on Wednesday evening in White River Junction, Vt.
The Bats (5-7) took the lead in the top of the first on an RBI single from Garrett Rice (Missouri Southern), scoring Blake DeLamielleure (Jacksonville). The Nighthawks responded with two runs in the bottom half to take the lead against SwampBats starter Luke Hayden (Indiana). Keene tied the game at two on an RBI single from Matt Brown-Eiring (Stony Brook) in the top of the second, scoring Bryan Padilla (UConn).
Hayden settled down after the first, finishing after four innings with four strikeouts.
Joel Rodriguez (Pasco Hernando) came in for the fifth and a bases-loaded hit batsman gave the Nighthawks a 3-2 lead. Upper Valley added a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly. Brown-Eiring drove in Jackson Owen (Northeast Mississippi CC) on a groundout in the top of the seventh to make it 4-3, but another sac fly from the Nighthawks made it 5-3 in the bottom half. Dan Brown (Pace) pitched one and two-thirds scoreless out of the bullpen for Keene, but the Bats could not get a runner on base in the eighth or ninth.
The Bats have scored three runs or less eight times this season and are 2-6 in those contests. Since the beginning of last season, Keene has scored three runs or fewer in more than half of those games, going 5-23, and have not scored at least four runs in 15 of its last 23 outings, posting a 2-13 record.
Keene has a team batting average of .192, on pace for the worst in franchise history (.212).
The SwampBats return home to Alumni Field tonight for a rematch against the Nighthawks.
