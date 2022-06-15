DANBURY, Conn. — Following a tough loss to the top-ranked Vermont Mountaineers Sunday and an off day Monday, the Keene SwampBats hit the road to Connecticut to take on the 2021 NECBL Champions, the Danbury Westerners.
After the long bus ride, the SwampBats bats fell down early and never got back on their feet, losing 8-5 Tuesday night.
The Westerners got things going early jumping out to a 7-1 lead following a five run second inning.
The SwampBats were held quiet from Westerners pitching almost all night.
The SwampBats entered the ninth inning trailing by six runs and started to pull a rally together. It started with a Tony Santa Maria two-run double into the right center gap. Jackson Ross drove Santa Maria home.
The ‘Bats brought Carter Mathison up the dish, representing the tying run, but he struck out swinging to end the game.
The Westerners bent, but didn’t break in their first matchup with Keene since both franchises won the NECBL title.
However, the biggest headline from this game for the SwampBats came from their tall right handed pitching from Radford Univeristy. William Flanigan held it down for the ‘Bats staff, he lasted five strong innings of relief which included 10 strikeouts.
Flanigan, who had no strikeouts through his just two appearances, is now tied for the team lead in strikeouts after just one massive performance.
The SwampBats (4-2) are back in action Wednesday at Alumni Field for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch against the North Adams SteepleCats.