NEWPORT, RI — Zach Bushling and Tommy Joseph each had two hits for the Northern Division All-Star Team, while Zach Davidson pitched an inning in relief with two strikeouts in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) All-Star Game Sunday at Cardines Field in Newport, RI.
The Northern Division won, 6-2, over the Southern Division.
The SwampBats sent seven All-Stars to Newport: Michael Bacica (SP), Danny DiGeorgio (SS), Troy Schreffler (CF) and Joseph (DH) were selected as All-Star starters.
Zach Davidson (SP), Mike Nyisztor (coach selection) and Bushling (2B) were selected as reserves.
Manager Shaun McKenna coached the Northern Division All-Star team.
The SwampBats (18-11) continue their push for a Northern Division regular season title Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the North Shore Navigators (13-12-2) at Alumni Field.
Keene is currently 0.5 games ahead of the Upper Valley Nighthawks (18-12) with 13 games remaining in the regular season.