LACONIA — The Keene SwampBats (16-8) entered a road game Tuesday against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (8-16) after losing two of their last three. This game against Winnipesaukee also marked the end of four straight road games for Keene.
Richie Dell got the start for the SwampBats on the mound. He entered tonight without allowing a hit in five innings pitched so far this season. That continued in this one. Dell pitched just four innings, but didn’t allow any hits or runs in his time on the mound.
Along the way, his teammates got Keene out to an early lead. In the top of the 2nd inning, Troy Schreffler doubled to lead things off. Later in the inning, Matt Almonte was hit by a pitch. Both Schreffler and Almonte scored off a two-RBI double from Ronny Medina.
The score remained 2-0 until the top of the 6th, when Keene tacked on one more after Tommy Joseph walked and scored off two wild pitches.
After Dell left the game, right-handed pitcher Lenny Washington took over. He pitched through the bottom of the seventh inning, striking out three and not allowing any runs.
Another two insurance runs came across home plate for Keene in the 8th and 9th innings after Schreffler and Zach Bushling scored to make it 5-0.
Bryce Hellgeth pitched the 8th and 9th innings for the SwampBats, striking out three batters, and punctuating a SwampBat victory on the road. Winnipesaukee scored one in the bottom of the ninth to make the final score 5-1.
The win improves Keene’s record to 17-8. The SwampBats next play today at 6:30 at home against the North Adams SteepleCats.