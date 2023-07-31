Their season’s fate already well known entering the final week of play with playoff contention out of reach, the SwampBats had a chance to hand out an upset to end the season.
Valley entered Sunday’s makeup game needing a win to clinch the West Division title and the third seed in the NECBL playoffs.
In a back and forth contest, the Blue Sox got the final tally, taking the lead with one run in the eighth to win 8-7 at McKenzie Stadium in Holyoke, Mass.
The Bats close the season at 15-28.
Brayden Horton turned in a 4-for-4 performance to end the season after a three-game hitless streak. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Keene used six pitchers to get through the finale. Matt Rowe pitched a scoreless first inning in an opener role for Keene, getting some help from Northwestern’s Tony Livermore, who leaped to turn a line drive into a double-play at shortstop.
Christian Mercedes lined a two-run single into right to give the Bats the lead. Livermore and Evan Goforth (Indiana) followed with back-to-back RBI singles of their own. Livermore scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Valley answered with five runs on six hits, three walks, and a hit batsman to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom half. Keene answered in turn when Padilla was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third, tying the game at five. Valley retook the lead with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth before Padilla singled to tie it at six in the top of the fifth.
After Valley took a 7-6 lead, the Bats tied it in the seventh on an RBI single from Horton.
Keene used six arms in the loss. Valley scored the go ahead run off Brad Edwards Jr. with an RBI single in the eighth inning.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.