Twists, turns, ups and downs were aplenty as the SwampBats tussled with the Danbury Westerners over four hours on Wednesday evening in Keene.
In the longest and perhaps the most action-packed game thus far at Alumni Field during a summer that has failed to produce much of a crescendo, the SwampBats battled from behind three times but could not land the final note, falling to the Westeners 13-10 in 11 innings.
After a game-tying single in the 10th from Jordan Smith, Danbury hopped on SwampBats reliever Matt Rowe for three runs in the 11th to hand Keene (12-23) its fifth straight loss. The Bats are 25-50 over their last 75 games dating back to last summer.
Danbury took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a wild pitch and a two-run single off Bats opener and Keene High alum Peter Haas. Joe Mazza recorded the final two outs in an early relief role.
A new-look batting order from manager Shaun McKenna, with all-star first baseman Brayden Horton leading off, produced immediate results. Horton led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run down the deep right field line of Alumni. The Bats took a 4-3 lead in the third after an RBI putout from Devin Taylor and a two-run single from Blake DeLamielleure.
Horton, Bryan Padilla, Taylor and DeLamielleure — the top four spots in the lineup — combined to go 9-for-22 at the dish. Horton was 3-for-6 with four runs scored. Taylor was 2-for-6 with four RBI, raising his batting average to .302.
The production, however, still was not enough.
“It’s just a tough way to go,” said McKenna. “They competed the whole game. We had 12 hits, 10 runs, I’m sure we walked a ton too ... We’re still changing it up day-to-day to get something new, try to spark something. I thought we played well. We scored enough runs, it just didn’t fall our way.”
Cole Stallings threw 3.2 innings of relief, allowing five runs — two earned — with seven strikeouts and three walks. He struck out the side in the third and fourth before allowing an unearned run to tie the game at four in the top of the fifth.
The SwampBats got a leadoff single from George Mason’s Jordan Smith off the center field wall in the bottom of the fifth. After an error that scored Smith and a walk by Padilla, Taylor drove a two-run double to the left-center field wall to make it 7-4 Keene.
Danbury’s all-star two-way closer Anthony Steele led off the sixth with a solo home run and Jason Claiborn hit an RBI single later in the frame to make it 7-6. With two outs, an error allowed Danbury to score two more runs and take an 8-7 lead and chase Stallings from the game.
Franklin Pierce right-hander Tommy Sullivan came in and got the final out in the half-inning. With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the sixth, Christian Mercedes drew a walk, Horton singled, and then Padilla and Taylor hit back-to-back run-scoring singles to make it 9-8 SwampBats.
Danbury tied the game at nine with a two-out home run in the eighth. Horton hit a double off the center field wall in the bottom of the eighth, but could not come home. Sullivan pitched a scoreless ninth but the SwampBats went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half.
The Westerners took the lead, scoring their free runner in the top of the tenth but Sullivan kept it a one-run game. In the bottom of the 10th, down to their final out, Smith came up with a clutch RBI single to tie the game at 10. The Westerners scored three runs on three hits in the eleventh to bring home the victory.
Keene remains home tonight and will host the Bristol Blues at 6:30 p.m.
