SANFORD, Maine — The Keene SwampBats dropped both games of a Sunday doubleheader after unexpected rains reshuffled their schedule.
The ’Bats were down, 6-0, in the third inning against the Sanford Mainers on Saturday evening at Alumni Field when the rain forced a postponement.
That game was resumed Sunday afternoon at Goodall Park in Sanford, Maine, with the second regularly scheduled seven-inning game following to complete the impromptu doubleheader.
In the continued first game, the ’Bats got things going quickly as Paxton Tomaini and Jaden Brown each hit bloop singles for base hits to drive in runs. In the fifth, Garrett Rice had the biggest hit, a game-tying three run blast that traveled 388 feet off the bat, and just like that the game was tied up.
However, a couple of costly mistakes in the field allowed the Mainers to jump ahead and the SwampBats offense was unresponsive the rest of the way. Game one ended 8-6 in nine innings.
Game two didn’t go well for the ’Bats, either, as the offense remained silent throughout. The only run for Keene came in the fourth inning courtesy of Brandon Anderson, who ripped an RBI single into right field, which tied up the game at one. But the SwampBats would inevitably fall again to the Mainers, 5-1, in seven innings.
The pitching for the SwampBats did have its bright moments, with positive performances from William Flanigan, Riley Skeen and Garrett French in game one, while Adam Dowler struck out three out of five batters faced in relief in game two.
With the two losses on Sunday, the SwampBats now drop to 6-5 on the season.
After a day off today they are back home at Alumni Field on Tuesday when they host the Newport Gulls. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the NECBLnetwork.com or on Pure Oldies 104.1 FM.
