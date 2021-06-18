HARTFORD, VT. — The Keene SwampBats put up 15 hits in an 11-7 win over the North-Division-leading Upper Valley Nighthawks Friday night at the Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, Vermont.
Thomas Joseph went 4-for-5 with an RBI while David Bryant went 3-for-5.
Michael Nyisztor and Axel Melendez each had multiple hits as well.
Nyisztor, Melendez and Noah Martinez each had two RBI.
Nyisztor started the scoring in the second inning with a two-run double to give the Bats an early 2-0 lead.
The Nighthawks took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh, but Keene took the lead right back with a seven-run eighth inning.
Daniel DiGeorgio walked with the bases loaded to start the scoring in the eighth, then Martinez hit a two-run single and Joseph hit an RBI single. Melendez then hit a bases-clearing, two-out triple to score two more.
Melendez scored before inning’s end for the seventh run of the inning.
Mike Bacica pitched five innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits with two strikeouts.
Lucas Rich came in to pitch a scoreless sixth and Kaleb Corbett — the winning pitcher — threw the seventh, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits.
Calvin Bickerstaff pitched the final two innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit.
The SwampBats (5-5), on a three game win streak, visit the Sanford Mainers (2-7) Saturday at Goodell Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.