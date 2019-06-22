For the second game in a row, the Keene Swamp Bats and their opponent exploded for over 20 runs combined. But this time, the Bats came out on the winning side.
Keene’s road magic continued in Winnipesaukee Friday night, beating the Muskrats in a slugfest, 13-10. The offensive showcase featured 11 home runs between the two teams.
David Bedgood was the star of the show, going 3-for-5 with two home runs, a bases-clearing double, two runs scored and seven RBI. The Bats finished with six dingers as a team, with the other four coming from Mitchell Golden, Seth Caddell, Thomas Joseph and David Matthews, the latter of whom brought his league-leading total to six.
Keene (5-4) struck first on Golden’s two-run homer in the top of the first, but the Rats (1-8) answered with a two-run shot of their own in the bottom half. Joseph knocked a solo shot in the second, but Winnipesaukee hit another two-run dinger in the third to take the lead.
Bedgood’s first home run was a two-run shot in the fourth that put the Bats back on top, and would prove to be the winning runs. He added critical insurance with a bases-clearing double in the fifth to put Keene up 8-4.
The teams traded solo homers, with the Rats getting one each in the sixth and the eighth, and Matthews hitting one in the seventh. Both teams exploded for four runs in the ninth, including a solo homer by Caddell, a two-run shot by Bedgood and one last two-run dinger by Winnipesaukee before the game finally ended.