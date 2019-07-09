It will not be another perfect week for the Keene Swamp Bats.
After a 5-0 run last week, the Bats opened a new week with an 11-4 loss to the Mystic Schooners in NECBL action in Connecticut Monday.
The winning streak, however, has vaulted Keene into contention for the top spot in its division. At 14-8, the team is 1.5 games back of front-running North Adams, which is 16-7.
Mystic (16-8) struck early Monday, scoring three in the first inning on a bases-clearing double by Vincent Martin — the team’s only extra-base hit of the day. Another three runs in the third put the Schooners were up 6-0.
The Bats put together their first rally with three runs in the top of the fifth. A two-run double by Andrew MacNeil and an RBI single by David Bedgood provided the scores.
But Mystic answered right back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away.
Trey McLoughlin started for the Schooners, lasting five innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.
David Johnson pitched his first game for the Bats in under two weeks, lasting 4.2 innings and giving up eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits and three walks with three strikeouts to wind up with the loss.
After a game in Vermont tonight, the Bats return home Wednesday to face Winnipesaukee in a double-header that starts at 5 p.m. at Alumni Field.