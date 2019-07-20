SANFORD, Maine — Everybody came out to play for the Keene Swamp Bats Friday night.
Ten different players scored as the Bats beat the Sanford Mainers on the road, 14-4. The win vaults Keene (20-13) into a tie for first place in the Northern Division with the North Adams SteepleCats (19-12), while the Mainers (13-21) remain in sixth place.
The Bats host the Ocean State Waves Saturday night at 6:30 at Alumni Field, in a night that includes honoring first responders, a July appearance by Santa, postgame fireworks and more.
Sanford struck first with a run in the first inning, but the Bats responded with a five-run rally in the second. Keene tacked on three in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the eighth to pull away.
Will Wagner led the Bats’ offense, going 2-for-6 with one of Keene’s six doubles, a run scored and four RBI, while Kyle Ball was 1-for-3 with the game’s only home run, two runs and two RBI. Ryan Hogan went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI, Kevin welsh was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI and Andrew MacNeil finished 2-for-4 with three runs.
David Matthews was 1-for-6 with a double, a run and an RBI, while Mitchell Golden went 3-for-5 with his first double and a run. David Bedgood went 1-for-3 with a run, and Justice Lucas — pinch-hitting for Bedgood — finished 1-for-2 with a double and a run.
Antonio Knowles picked up his first win after pitching 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Jonathan Edwards threw 2.1 innings of relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on two walks with four strikeouts. Keene High alum Erick Zecha struck out the side in the ninth.