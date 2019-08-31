The Keene Swamp Bats have named Megan Gage as their new director of operations. Gage assumes the role from Sara Pelkey, who was the operations director for five years.
Gage previously worked for C&S Wholesalers for 11 years in various departments, providing relationship management, business development and project management services. Gage resides in Marlborough with her fiance, Rob Miner, and their three children.
“We are excited to continue to have strong leadership in our operations role,” Swamp Bats President Kevin Watterson said in a press release. “Megan was able to work alongside Sara and the board of directors this past season and will now assume all operations tasks and responsibilities. Her previous background and work at C&S and strong connections in this community make her a great fit for our operations director.
“Sara brought many things to our organization during her tenure as our Operations Director, we thank her for all her great work and wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors.”
Gage said: “I am very excited to be a part of the Swamp Bats family. I am incredibly impressed with the heart of the board, volunteers and community for this organization. It was a very exciting season to be on board with the team as NECBL Champions. I look forward to continuing to lead their operations and grow our relationships on and off the field.”