The Keene Swamp Bats’ road game against the Valley Blue Sox was one of five games to be either postponed or suspended due to weather woes Monday.
The game — which was already a make-up from July 17 — will be made up today at 4 p.m., as the first game of a doubleheader between the Bats and Blue Sox at Alumni Field.
After Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Upper Valley Nighthawks, Keene stands atop a tight Northern Division with a 21-14 record. The Bats hold a half-game lead over the North Adams SteepleCats (20-14), and a one-game lead over Valley (18-13) and Upper Valley (20-15).
This year’s Keene team is also poised on pace to break multiple franchise records, with David Bedgood leading the way.
Bedgood — who was selected as the North’s starting left fielder for Sunday’s NECBL All-Star Game — broke the Bats’ single-season record for runs scored, scoring his 39th in Friday’s 14-4 win over the Sanford Mainers. He surpassed Myron Leslie’s mark from 2001, and continues to build on his total with 41 so far.
Bedgood also tied the team’s home run record after hitting his 14th round-tripper Sunday. Gil Barkman set the mark in Keene’s first season in 1998.
Bedgood is also on pace to break Barkman’s slugging percentage record of .686 from the same year, with a mark of .718. He also stands just three hits away from matching Andrew Davis’ record of 56 hits from 2005, and 11 RBI away from tying Brandon Smith’s record from his 2018 MVP campaign.
Adding to the watchlist, Randall Bednar — who also received an All-Star nod as a reserve outfielder — is just two doubles away from tying Davis’ record of 14 from 2005, and six short of the league record of 18, set by the Newport Gulls’ Ben Roberts in 2013. Will Wagner — who was picked for the All-Star Game as a reserve second baseman — is also in the hunt, standing two doubles behind Bednar.
Davis was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2007, while Leslie was picked in the 14th round in 2000 by the Texas Rangers, in the 11th round by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2003 and finally in the eighth round by the Oakland Athletics in 2004. Barkman was elected to the Wagner College Hall of Fame in 2017.