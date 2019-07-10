MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a night for bucking trends, but not in a good way for the Keene Swamp Bats.
Starting pitcher Zach Messinger — who came into the night’s game with a top-10 ERA of 2.74 — got blasted by the Vermont Mountaineers for 10 hits and seven earned runs. On the flip side, the Bats had their lowest run output in 11 games.
The 7-3 loss to Vermont pegs Keene’s record at 14-9, while the Mountaineers improved to 14-12. The Bats remain in second place in the Northern Division, but are now two games behind the division-leading North Adams SteepleCats.
Keene hosts the Winnipesaukee Muskrats for a double-header today at Alumni Field, starting at 5 p.m. Luke Albright and Joseph Simeone are the expected Keene starting pitchers.
Vermont jumped on the Bats early and often, with two runs in the second inning, three in the third and two in the fifth to build a comfortable lead.
Curtis Robison was the bane of Messinger’s day, with three extra-base hits: an RBI double in the second, a solo home run in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth.
Sean Heine came on and pitched 3.1 shutout innings in relief of Messinger, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.
Keene put up all three of its runs in the sixth — scoring on an RBI single by David Bedgood and a two-run homer by Will Wagner — but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.