Rain has been a fierce opponent for the Keene Swamp Bats so far this season.
The team’s road game in the Lakes Region against Winnipesaukee was postponed Sunday, as Keene hoped to right itself from an 11-5 loss at North Adams the night before.
Instead, the Bats will get back at it Tuesday night when they travel to play the Mountaineers in Montpelier, Vt., at 6:30. Keene is 9-7 and a game back of Vermont, North Adams and Upper Valley, all 11-7.
Keene is 6-4 in its last 10 games, but is just 1-3 against North Adams this summer.
Saturday’s loss was compounded by another injury to Seth Caddell, who left the game in the sixth inning. The injury appeared to have occurred in the fourth when a one-bounce pitch from reliever Josh Bates hit him in the face. Caddell dropped to one knee and left the game shortly after. Ryan Hogan replaced him.
Caddell was struck by a foul ball in a game the previous Sunday.
The SteepleCats struck first with a pair of runs in the first inning — with Matt Koperniak brining in Joseph Porricelli on a fielder’s choice, and Josh Loeffler driving in Brian Picone on a single.
The Bats answered with two of their own in the top of the second — as Tommy Joseph drove in Kyle Ball with a double, then later scored on a wild pitch — but North Adams rallied for four in the bottom half, taking the lead for good.
The runs came courtesy of a pair of sacrifice flies by Picone and Paul Komistek and a two-run single by Koperniak. The Cats tacked on three more runs in the fourth and one each in the seventh and eighth for good measure.
Keene would score one run in the fifth on an RBI single by David Matthews and two in the ninth on a homer by Randy Bednar, but it wasn’t enough.
Sean Heine had his first start of the season with the Bats, but only lasted 2.2 innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout to wind up with the loss. Bates only managed 0.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Keene High alum Erick Zecha went the furthest of any Bats pitcher, lasting 3.2 innings with one earned run, three hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Peyton Stephens pitched the final inning, giving up one unearned run on one walk with two strikeouts.
Gordon Graceffo earned the win on the mound for North Adams, pitching five innings and giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.