The sting of Thursday’s home loss to Vermont — which followed three road wins in as many days — seeped away slowly Friday and was gone the minute the Valley Blue Sox recorded the final out in a 5-2 win over North Adams in the first game of a double-header in Holyoke, Mass.
The result was music to the Keene players’ ears.
It gave the Bats the regular-season title in the Northern Division of the NECBL.
Manager Gary Calhoun and Co. would surely have liked to have sewn up that position on their own terms Thursday, but there’s no complaining.
The gritty, never-quit Bats did their defining work in a three-game away stretch after the All-Star break, getting solid starting pitching and timely hitting.
The Bats (26-18) will open a best-of-three series against the winner of Saturday’s one-game playoff.
The series will open Sunday at Alumni Field. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.
Calhoun is expected to send Zach Messenger to the hill. The right-hander has made eight starts and is 3-2 with a 4.92 ERA and 40 strikeouts.
Keene is trying to win its first NECBL crown since 2013.
The Bats will play the winner of a game pitting Vermont against the winner of Friday’s second game between North Adams and Valley.