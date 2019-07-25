Registration for senior citizens who want to participate in the DeMar Marathon’s Super Seniors division close Thursday, Aug. 1. Super Seniors must be 70 or older to qualify.
After logging 25 miles during the summer, Super Seniors will walk or jog the last 1.2 mile of the DeMar Marathon course the morning of the race, finishing at Keene State College. This year’s marathon and half-marathon will be held Sunday, Sept. 29.
To help Super Seniors achieve their maximum health, the Keene Family YMCA is hold training sessions each Thursday in August beginning Aug. 8 at 11:30 a.m. The training sessions are free, as is participating in the DeMar.
For more information about the Super Seniors, call 352-5037.
Marathon day also includes a similar Kids DeMar, in which children who have logged 25.2 miles of running during the year leading up to the race can complete their final mile on the race course.
Runners who want to enter the full or half marathon may sign up at clarencedemar.com. The online registration cost for the full marathon is $90 up until Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m., after which it goes to $100. It remains that price until Sept. 8, when it rises to $110. The cost for the half marathon is $60 until Aug. 25, $70 until Sept. 8 and $80 thereafter.
The DeMar Marathon is sponsored by the Keene Elm City Rotary.